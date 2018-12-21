Senior Calhoun football player Davis Allen, who has made elite and dynamic contributions on on both sides of the ball for the Yellow Jackets over the past four seasons, took part in National Signing Day on Tuesday afternoon, signing a scholarship to join the illustrious Clemson Tigers football program in a ceremony surrounded by family, friends and Calhoun coaches and staff.
Allen, a punishing linebacker and sure-handed tight end for the Jackets that is also a key member of the Calhoun basketball and baseball programs, was thrilled to have the opportunity to take the field for such a nationally-renowned squad. Allen is slated to suit up at tight end for the Tigers.
“I’m very thankful and blessed for this opportunity, and I’m obviously super excited” Allen said. “Clemson checked off all the boxes for me as a player and as a person. It felt like the right move spiritually, and for my family as well. I had no complaints as I got more familiar with the program.”
Allen noted that he first encountered Clemson somewhat by chance, and the recruiting process was smooth the rest of the way once they realized what he could do on the field. According to him, the Tigers are getting a player that is willing to work hard and benefit the team right away.
“I first met someone from Clemson last January when they were actually here to talk to Brannon (Spector),” Allen said. “My first visit was in March, and we stayed in touch every week or two weeks. Then they offered in the summer and the rest is history. As far as what I can bring, they are getting someone that will do whatever it takes to help the team, and give their all everyday. They are getting someone who will always put the team needs over my needs.”
Amongst the excitement over his future destination, Allen also took a few moments to share what he remembers most about his time as a Jacket.
“I have enjoyed my time just being around these great coaches the most,” Allen said. “From Coach (Hal) Lamb and his whole staff, to Coach (Vince) Layson and that staff to Coach (Chip) Henderson and the baseball guys, all of the coaches really care about you, and its been a fun experience all-around.”
Lamb also took a few moments to share his thoughts on Allen, as well as Spector, before they signed.
“I want to congratulate these great men on this phenomenal accomplishment,” Lamb said. “They are not only great football players, but they are kind individuals. They could not pick a better place to go to school, and I’m so proud of these two men. We appreciate what they stand for on and off the field.”