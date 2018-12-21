Calhoun football standout Brannon Spector, who has flashed both skill and versatility on both sides of the ball for the Yellow Jackets over the past four seasons, took part in National Signing Day on Tuesday afternoon, signing a scholarship to join the illustrious Clemson Tigers football program in a ceremony surrounded by family, friends and Calhoun coaches and staff.
Spector, who was a lockdown safety for the stingy Jacket defense as well as one of the offense’s most potent downfield and red zone threats at wide receiver, is extremely grateful to have the chance to suit up for head coach Dabo Swinney’s squad, which he said is an ideal fit for him in more ways than one. He is slated to man the inside/slot receiver slot.
“It’s a dream come true for me, and it’s an awesome feeling because this is a day that I have looked forward to my entire life,” Spector said. “Clemson is the right choice for me because I’ve always been a fan with my dad also playing receiver there, so it’s been my dream school since day one. So when I found out they were interested in recruiting me, I’ve kept my head down and kept grinding with this goal in mind.”
According to Spector, Clemson is getting not only a reliable leader on the field, but someone that will emerge as a leader off the field as well. He’s also looking forward to continue his 1-2 punch with Davis Allen, who also singed with Clemson, at the next level, as well as getting to spend more time with his brother Baylon Spector, Calhoun football alum who is currently on the Clemson roster.
"In my opinion, they are getting not just a solid player, but a great person that will genuinely care for his teammates,” Spector said. “And I’m super excited to get to keep playing alongside Davis (Allen) and my brother. It will be great to continue this journey with them.”
Aside from the excitement over his future destination, Spector also took a few moments to share what he will remember most about his time as a Jacket.
“I’ll remember the bonds I’ve made on the field, in the locker room and on some of those long days of summer practice,” Spector said. “All those moments where you are exhausted and drained and you get through it together stick with you forever.”
Lamb also took a few moments to share his thoughts on Spector, as well as Allen, at the ceremony before they signed.
“I want to congratulate these great men on this phenomenal accomplishment,” Lamb said. “They are not only great football players, but they are kind individuals. They could not pick a better place to go to school, and I’m so proud of these two men. We appreciate what they stand for on and off the field.”