Just a heads up, the paper might look a little different today. That’s because it is.
While we will still be in charge of what goes in the paper and providing the content, it will now be laid out in either Marietta or Rome. We had been told this was coming as our parent company wants to consolidate layout of all the papers they own into a universal copy desk.
For the past seven years since coming to the Calhoun Times, I’ve laid out the sports section twice a week every week. So this is completely new for me. And as much as I like things to look exactly how I want them to, it will be a difficult transition. But we will figure it out as we go. Just bear with us.
We will still try to remain as unique as we can to differentiate ourselves as this community’s newspaper. That is the goal, and that is what myself and the rest of the staff here at the Calhoun Times will strive to do.
Now that that’s out of the way, lets’ talk a little sports, both local and on a more far-reaching scale. Here’s a few things I’ve been thinking about this week:
Vaughn family reunion
Last Thursday at the Sonoraville Rec, I got the chance to witness a pretty cool occurrence as Sonoraville head volleyball coach Trace Vaughn competed against his daughter Kailey (Vaughn) Martin and the Adairsville Lady Tigers. Trace’s other daughter Kristi was on the bench beside him as she serves as an assistant coach for the Lady Phoenix, and the wife/mother Melanie was working the scorer’s table. It was a true family affair.
Trace and Kristi’s side got the best of the match as Sonoraville defeated Adairsville in two sets, but the experience was something they will all remember.
Kailey remarked after the game that it was weird trying to use a lot of the things her dad had taught her about the game of volleyball against him, and Trace said that it was a fun experience and the first time he had actually seen his daughter coach with their schedules overlapping as much as they do.
But what I came away with from Thursday’s match (and what I and a lot of others in the community already know) is that the Vaughns are about as good a family as you will find. They love and support each other no matter what they face.
Melanie has been battling cancer for the past couple years, and as I write this column, she and Trace are in Houston seeking out more treatment options. But from the way the whole family carries itself, you would never know that they are facing such a tough challenge. They are constantly upbeat, kind to others and looking for ways they can uplift everyone around them. Look no further for evidence of that than the way Trace treats his players. He is positive and truly wants the best for his team and the individual players. He always believes in them even when things aren’t going their way on the court.
It was a fun story for me to write about the match last Thursday, and it’s always been easy for me to root for the Vaughns. Trace is extremely open and helpful to me and that makes my job covering his team so much easier and more enjoyable.
I look forward to seeing many more meetings between father and daughter on the volleyball court. And I’m sure Kailey will work hard to help turn around Adairsville’s program by using the philosophies her dad taught her. And maybe one day she’ll get the chance to have bragging rights with a victory in the matchup.
Braves running away with division
As I write this column, the Braves have increased their lead in the NL East to 7.5 games over Philadelphia, and the magic number to win the division is down to 10. This is starting to get closer and closer to a reality. But a lifelong Atlanta sports fan, I’ve learned (mostly the hard way) to never call something over until it actually happens. There have been many creative ways Atlanta teams have found to choke away leads in games or down the stretch of a season. Maybe this one will be different.
The thing that has me feeling really good about the Braves is that they seem to be playing their best baseball of the season right now. They just swept the Giants and took six of seven games on the West Coast road trip. The lineup and starting pitching both seem to be clicking. We still need to get the bullpen going as they have been still pretty unreliable, but the good news is that Arodys Vizcaino should be back this weekend after an injury back in July.
I can’t believe I’m excited about postseason Braves baseball again. The last three or four years, it has seemed so far away. But it’s right here again, and I can’t wait.
Football picks for the weekend
We have arrived at another full weekend of football as both big teams in the state in college are in action and the Falcons return home to face Carolina as they try to bounce back from their season-opening loss to the Eagles.
My picks for the weekend include Georgia having an easy time in a win over Middle Tennessee State (44-14), Georgia Tech bouncing back with a win to open ACC play over Pittsburgh (31-24), Notre Dame pulling away in the second half to down Vanderbilt (35-17), Auburn outlasting LSU in a tough SEC West matchup (23-20), Alabama dominating Ole Miss on the road (41-17), Ohio State pulling out a close win at TCU (28-24) and the Falcons getting a much-needed win over Carolina to move to 1-1 on the season (27-21).
That’s all I’ve got. Everyone enjoy a full football weekend.