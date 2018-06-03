The story of the Phillips Championship Rodeo is more than a story about horses, bulls, riders and stunts.
The story involves the beginning of the rodeo nearly 40 years ago on the Phillips Ranch east of Resaca.
In 1980, Larry Phillips first exposed North Georgia to the skills, thrills, chills and dangers displayed by talented cowboys and cowgirls. Phillips had grown up in a time with Gene Autry, Roy Rogers, Western shows on television and the Saturday cowboy movies at Calhoun’s old Gem Theatre.
Also, people of his age had grown up on the farm with cows, mules, horses and other animals. That era was fading from exposure to a younger generation. Larry wanted to preserve for a younger generation a flavor and heritage of the reality of life around the horses and bulls of just a few generations back, and so the rodeo was born.
When Larry Phillips died suddenly in 2001, the rodeo story did not end. It had become a family affair, so Larry’s son, Danny, along with his wife Bridgett and their two daughters Danielle and Sage, kept the event alive. Beginning in 2001, the rodeo was renamed the Larry Phillips Memorial Championship Rodeo.
The rodeo has continued to evolve. After Bridgett Phillips (Phillips Rodeo Productions) successfully battled breast cancer—undergoing surgery and treatment requiring a near year-long stay in her native state of Oklahoma—the Phillips Rodeo began a “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” campaign.
All fans are asked to wear pink to the rodeo in an effort to raise awareness about breast cancer. The goal is to “Pink-Out” the rodeo area, and breast cancer survivors are honored and given the VIP special treatment.
The rodeo provides good wholesome entertainment—something that has become too rare in this day and age. The rodeo begins each night with the Star-Spangled Banner and a patriotic grand entry that will make you proud to be an American. It’s a great way to visit with friends and neighbors, marvel at the skill of the rodeo athletes and the tenacity of the bulls, and most of all, raise awareness for breast cancer.
The rodeo is held each summer in Resaca and is scheduled for next Friday and Saturday, June 8-9. Go east on Highway 136, turn left on Mt. Zion road and travel one mile to the arena on the right at Phillips Ranch.
For more information about the rodeo or the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” campaign, call 706-218-0382 or visit http://www.phillipsrodeo.com. They are also on Facebook and Instagram at Phillips Rodeo.