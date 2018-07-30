Former Calhoun High star Josh Smoker has a new organization to call home after he was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Tigers late last week.
The lefty reliever was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 23 after bouncing back and forth between the Majors and Triple-A this season. The Tigers claimed him off waivers on Saturday and optioned him to the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens.
In separate stints in the Bigs with the Pirates this season, Smoker made seven appearances and allowed seven runs in 5 2-3 innings of work. He had strong numbers while pitching for the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate for Pittsburgh, this season with a 3-1 record, 2.83 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 32 apperances totaling 35 innings of work.
