Three former local stars, Charlie Culberson, Josh Smoker and Josh McAdams, are currently playing professional baseball at different levels. The former Jackets have each found levels of success as the season moves into early August.
Here is an update on how each are doing at this point of the season:
CHARLIE CULBERSON, Atlanta Braves (MLB)
Culberson saw some time starting at second base recently while Ozzie Albies missed a few games, but he has gone back to his utility role in the past week. Since the All-Star Break, he has 11 hits and six RBIs, including a four-hit, three-RBI night in the July 23 win over the Marlins. For the season, Culberson is batting .280 with 54 total hits, including 15 doubles, two triples and five homers, to go along with 27 RBIs, 29 runs scored and 13 walks. He has appeared in 72 games total, playing several positions, including second base, shortstop, third base, left field, right field and first base. The former Jacket became the only Braves player in franchise history to have two pinch-hit, walk-off homers in the same season earlier this year.
JOSH SMOKER, Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers)
Smoker was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 23 after spending the four months of the season bouncing back and forth between Triple-A and the Majors. He was claimed by the Detroit Tigers last Saturday and assigned to Triple-A Toledo. The former Jacket has made one appearance so far for the Mud Hens, recording a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts. As a whole during his time in the Minors this season, he has made 33 appearances (36 innings) and has a 3-1 record with a 2.75 ERA along with 41 strikeouts and only 12 walks. In his short time in the Majors with the Pirates this season, he made seven appearances and gave up seven runs in 5 2-3 innings of work.
JOSH McADAMS, Winnipeg Goldeyes (American Association of Independent Professional Baseball)
McAdams is looking for another chance at making a run at the Big Leagues by playing earlier this summer for the Eastside Diamond Hoppers of the United Shore Professional Baseball League and recently signed with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. So far he has played in 15 games with the Goldeyes and has 13 hits, including a double and a homer, to go with six RBIs and nine runs scored.In his time with the Diamond Hoppers, he played in 22 games and hit .333 with with 25 total hits, including three homers and four doubles, to go with 18 RBIs. McAdams was also selected as the Co-MVP of the USPBL All-Star Game.