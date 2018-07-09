UTICA, Mich. – Former Calhoun High standout Josh McAdams went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Jimmy Latona hit a solo home run to lead the East All-Stars over the West All-Stars, 5-0, in the United Shore Professional Baseball League All-Star Game Saturday night at Jimmy John’s Field in front of a sell-out crowd.
McAdams and right-handed pitcher Chris Dula were named Co-Most Valuable Players, as Dula recorded three pitches of 100 miles per hour and struck out two in 1.0 inning of work.
East pitchers Logan Gillaspie, Gio Abreu, Mike Scimanico, and Keaton Aldridge each pitched 1.0 clean inning.
Robb Paller went 2-for-2 while Andrew Dundon went 1-for-2 to lead the offensive attack for the West All-Stars.
Home Run Derby
The stars of the USPBL brought their big bats to Jimmy John’s Field Saturday evening as the for the 2018 Rawlings Home Run Derby Competition.
In an East vs. West format, Utica’s Nicco Lollio and Dan Ward, Eastside’s Josh McAdams, Birmingham Bloomfield’s Robb Paller, and Westside’s Tyler Pagano and Ethan Wiskur put on a show, launching powerful home runs out of the park and into the woods.
Each division’s finalist were decided with the highest combined home run total after the first two rounds.
Ward blasted 16 home runs combined in the first two rounds to represent the East Division, while Wiskur connected on 20 home runs to represent the West Division and advance to the final round.
In other recent action from McAdams’ 2018 season in the USPBL:
McAdams Leads Hoppers Past Beavers in Slugfest, 9-5
UTICA, Mich. – Former Calhoun High standout Josh McAdams smashed a 422-foot, three-run home run, and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, right-handed pitcher Tyler Tomaka earned the win in relief, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings to lead the Eastside Diamond Hoppers (10-9) over the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers (9-11), 9-5, on Thursday night at Jimmy John’s Field.
The Beavers were led by Hunter Wood with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate, including a home run and three RBIs. Skylar Mercado finished 2-for-5 for the Beavers.
Cameron Coons doubled down the right-field line to drive in two runs in the first inning and finished 1-for-3. Kevin Whatley and John Kraft each added a home run for the Diamond Hoppers.
McAdams was a 2012 graduate of Calhoun High where he helped lead the Jackets to several impressive seasons and was a part of the 2010 Class AA State Championship Team.
He was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the seventh round of the 2012 MLB Draft and spent parts of three seasons in the Minor Leagues for the organization. His last year as part of the Indians franchise was with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in 2014.
This is his first year playing for the Eastside Diamond Hoppers of the USPBL, and he is having a solid year so far while serving as a catcher and utility player. He has played in 22 games so far this summer and is batting .333 with three homers, four doubles, 18 RBIs and 11 runs scored.