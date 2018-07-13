Three former local stars, Charlie Culberson, Josh Smoker and Josh McAdams are all currently playing professional baseball at different levels.
The former Jackets are each having success of late as the season moves toward the middle of July. Here is an update on how each are doing at this point of the season:
CHARLIE CULBERSON, Atlanta Braves (MLB)
Culberson’s starts have slowed down a little bit since the return of Ronald Acuna, Jr. to the Braves’ lineup as the former Jacket filled in for Acuna in left field during his time on the disabled list. In his last 10 games, he has eight hits and three RBIs while hitting .286 with four walks, two runs scored, one stolen base and six strikeouts.
For the season, Culberson is batting .269 with 43 total hits, including 11 doubles, two triples and four homers, to go along with 21 RBIs, 26 runs scored and 12 walks. He has appeared in 62 games total, playing several positions, including shortstop, third base, left field and first base.
Earlier in the season, the Calhoun alum became the only Braves player in franchise history to have two pinch-hit, walk-off homers in the same season with those coming on May 28 and June 3 in wins over the Mets and Nationals, respectively.
JOSH SMOKER, Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)
Smoker was briefly called back up to the Majors last week by the Pirates, but only made two appearances and gave up three runs on two hits in 1 2-3 innings of work with two strikeouts and three walks.
The lefty relief pitcher has now made 28 total appearances for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians in 2018 and has done solid work, compiling a 3-1 record with a 2.59 ERA in 31 and 1-3 innings of work to go along with 35 strikeouts and only nine walks. He had one stretch from late May through late June where he didn’t allow an earned run for 12 straight appearances.
While in the Majors early in the season after making the Opening Day Roster, Smoker made five appearances for the Pirates and allowed four runs on nine hits. He was traded this past offseason from the New York Mets to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He spent three seasons as part of the Mets organization
JOSH MCADAMS, Eastside Diamond Hoppers (United Shore Professional Baseball League)
McAdams is looking for another chance at making a run at the Big Leagues by playing this year for the Eastside Diamond Hoppers of the United Shore Professional Baseball League, and independent league in Utica, Mich.
So far this season for the Diamond Hoppers, he has played in 22 games and is hitting .333 with with 25 total hits, including three homers and four doubles. He has 18 RBIs, 11 runs scored, two stolen bases and has drawn 13 walks while serving as a catcher and utility player.
Recently, McAdams was selected to play in the USPBL All-Star Game and took home Co-MVP honors after going 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help the East All-Stars to a 5-0 victory over the West. The former Jacket standout also was picked to compete in the USPBL’s 2018 Rawlings Home Run Derby Competition, which was held prior to the All-Star Game last Saturday.
