Two former local stars, Charlie Culberson and Josh Smoker, are currently playing professional baseball at different levels. The former Jackets are each having success of late for their teams in early June.
Here is an update on how each are doing at this point of the season:
CHARLIE CULBERSON, Atlanta Braves (MLB)
Culberson has been seeing a lot more playing time of late as he has started several games in left field over the past couple weeks as the Braves wait for Ronald Acuna Jr. to return from the disabled list. In his last 10 games, he has 11 hits and seven RBIs while hitting .306, including one homer. For the season, Culberson is batting .257 with 26 total hits, including four doubles, two triples and two homers, to go along with 12 RBIs, 18 runs scored and six walks. He has appeared in 42 games total, playing several positions, including shortstop, third base and left field. The former Jacket became the only Braves player in franchise history to have two pinch-hit, walk-off homers in the same season with his two-run blast on June 3.
JOSH SMOKER, Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)
Smoker has been hot of late as he hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last nine outings, hurling 11 2-3 innings of scoreless relief and striking out 12. He made the Opening Day roster for the Pirates, spending a couple weeks with the big-league club before being sent back down to Triple-A Indianapolis. The lefty relief pitcher has now made 22 appearances for the Indians since being optioned down and has done solid work, compiling a 2-0 record with a 2.70 ERA in 23 1-3 innings of work to go along with 26 K’s and only eight walks. While in the Majors early in the season, Smoker made five appearances for the Pirates and allowed four runs on nine hits. Smoker was traded this past offseason from the New York Mets to the Pirates.