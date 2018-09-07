Three former local stars, Charlie Culberson, Josh Smoker and Josh McAdams, are currently playing professional baseball at different levels. The former Jackets have each found some success as the season has moved into September.
Here is an update on how each are doing at this point of the season:
CHARLIE CULBERSON, Atlanta Braves (MLB)
After one appearance in relief on the mound, Culberson has returned to his utility role for the Braves, seeing time at different positions when needed, including starts this past Saturday and Wednesday. In his last 10 games in spot action, he has four hits, including a homer, three RBIs and four runs scored. For the season, Culberson is batting .280 with 70 total hits, including 18 doubles, two triples and 10 homers, to go along with 37 RBIs, 39 runs scored and 16 walks. He has appeared in 92 games total, playing several positions, including second base, shortstop, third base, left field, right field and first base. He also became the only Braves player in franchise history to have two pinch-hit, walk-off homers in the same season.
JOSH SMOKER, Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers)
Smoker was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 23 after spending the four months of the season bouncing back and forth between Triple-A and the Majors. He was claimed by the Detroit Tigers on July 28 and assigned to Triple-A Toledo. After being called up to the Tigers on Aug. 26, he made one appearance, throwing 1 2-3 scoreless innings, striking out two and walking two, and was then sent back down to Toledo. During his time in the Minors this season, he has made 42 appearances (45 1-3 innings) and has a 3-2 record with a 3.38 ERA along with 50 strikeouts and only 16 walks. In his short time in the Majors with the Pirates in 2018, he made seven appearances and gave up seven runs in 5 2-3 innings.
JOSH McADAMS, Winnipeg Goldeyes (American Association of Independent Professional Baseball)
McAdams is looking for another chance at making a run at the Big Leagues by playing earlier this summer for the Eastside Diamond Hoppers of the United Shore Professional Baseball League and signed with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball in early July. So far he has played in 42 games with the Goldeyes and has 37 hits, including six doubles and a homer, to go with 13 RBIs and 16 runs scored.In his time with the Diamond Hoppers, he played in 22 games and hit .333 with with 25 total hits, including three homers and four doubles, to go with 18 RBIs. McAdams was also selected as the Co-MVP of the USPBL All-Star Game.