Two former local stars, Charlie Culberson and Josh Smoker, are currently playing professional baseball at different levels. The former Jackets are each having success of late for their teams as they move into June. Here is an update on how each are doing at this point of the season:
CHARLIE CULBERSON, Atlanta Braves (MLB)
Culberson got off to a bit of a slow start to the season with limited at-bats and playing time for the Braves, but the former Calhoun High star has picked it up a bit of late. He has six hits and four RBIs in his last six games, including a two-run, pinch-hit, walk-off homer in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets. He has started in left field in the last three games through Wednesday night, filling in for the injured Ronald Acuna Jr. For the season, Culberson is batting .231 with 15 total hits, including two doubles, two triples and a homer, to go along with five RBIs, 13 runs scored and five walks. He has appeared in 32 games total, playing several positions, including shortstop, third base and left field.
JOSH SMOKER, Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)
Smoker made the Opening Day roster for the Pirates, spending a couple weeks with the big-league club before being sent back down to Triple-A Indianapolis. The lefty relief pitcher has now made 16 appearances for the Indians since being optioned down and has done solid work, compiling a 2-0 record with a 3.86 ERA in 16 1-3 innings of work to go along with 17 strikeouts and only six walks. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last three outings, hurling 3 2-3 innings of scoreless relief and striking out one. While in the Majors early in the season, Smoker made five appearances for the Pirates and allowed four runs on nine hits. This is the former Jacket’s first year with the Pittsburgh organization after being traded this past offseason from the New York Mets.