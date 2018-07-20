Three former local stars, Charlie Culberson, Josh Smoker and Josh McAdams, are currently playing professional baseball at different levels. The former Jackets have each found levels of success as the season moves into late July. Here is an update on how each are doing at this point of the season:
CHARLIE CULBERSON, Atlanta Braves (MLB)
Culberson’s playing time has slowed down recently with the return of Ronald Acuna, Jr. to the Braves’ lineup, but the former Jacket is still getting spot time in the outfield and as a pinch-hitter. In his last 10 games, he has four hits in limited at-bats. For the season, Culberson is batting .261 with 43 total hits, including 11 doubles, two triples and four homers, to go along with 21 RBIs, 26 runs scored and 13 walks. He has appeared in 65 games total, playing several positions, including shortstop, third base, left field and first base. The former Jacket became the only Braves player in franchise history to have two pinch-hit, walk-off homers in the same season with those coming on May 28 and June 3 in wins over the Mets and Nationals.
JOSH SMOKER, Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)
Smoker was briefly called back up to the Majors in early July and made two appearances for the Pirates before being sent back down to Triple-A Indianapolis. He made the Opening Day roster for Pittsburgh, spending a couple weeks with the big-league club before being sent back down to Indianapolis. The lefty relief pitcher has now made 31 appearances for the Indians and has done solid work, compiling a 3-1 record with a 2.91 ERA in 34 innings of work to go along with 39 strikeouts and only 12 walks. He had a streak of 12 straight appearances in May and June without allowing an earned run. While in the Majors early in the season, Smoker made five appearances for the Pirates and allowed four runs on nine hits.
JOSH McADAMS, Winnipeg Goldeyes (American Association of Independent Professional Baseball)
McAdams is looking for another chance at making a run at the Big Leagues by playing earlier this summer for the Eastside Diamond Hoppers of the United Shore Professional Baseball League, and independent league in Utica, Mich. and recently signed with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. In his time with the Diamond Hoppers, he has played in 22 games and hit .333 with with 25 total hits, including three homers and four doubles. He had 18 RBIs, 11 runs scored, two stolen bases and has drawn 13 walks. McAdams was selected to play in the USPBL All-Star Game and took home Co-MVP honors after going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.