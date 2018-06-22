Two former local stars, Charlie Culberson and Josh Smoker, are currently playing professional baseball at different levels. The former Jackets are each having success of late for their teams as the season moves toward the midway point. Here is an update on how each are doing this season:
CHARLIE CULBERSON, Atlanta Braves (MLB)
Culberson has continued to see a more playing time of late as he has started several games in left field over the past couple weeks as the Braves wait for Ronald Acuna Jr. to return from the disabled list. He homered and made an impressive running catch in Tuesday’s game at Toronto, which helped the Braves to an 11-4 victory. In his last 10 games, he has 10 hits and three RBIs while hitting .303, including two homers. For the season, Culberson is batting .267 with 32 total hits, including five doubles, two triples and four homers, to go along with 14 RBIs, 23 runs scored and eight walks. The former Jacket has appeared in 48 games total, playing several positions, including shortstop, third base and left field for Atlanta.
JOSH SMOKER, Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)
Smoker has been very hot of late on the mound as he hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 11 outings, hurling 12 1-3 innings of scoreless relief and striking out 12. He made the Opening Day roster for the Pirates, spending a couple weeks with the big-league club before being sent back down to Triple-A Indianapolis. The lefty relief pitcher has now made 24 appearances for the Indians since being optioned down and has done solid work, compiling a 2-0 record with a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings of work to go along with 28 K’s and only eight walks. While in the Majors early in the season, Smoker made five appearances for the Pirates and allowed four runs on nine hits. Smoker was traded this past offseason from the Mets.