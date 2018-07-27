Three former local stars, Charlie Culberson, Josh Smoker and Josh McAdams, are currently playing professional baseball at different levels. The former Jackets have each found levels of success as the season moves into late July.
Here is an update on how each are doing at this point of the season:
CHARLIE CULBERSON, Atlanta Braves (MLB)
Culberson has gotten hot once again as he has taken advantage of his chance to fill in for an injuried Ozzie Albies at second base. In four games since the All-Star Break, he has 10 hits and six RBIs, including a four-hit, three-RBI night in Monday’s win over the Marlins. For the season, Culberson is batting .288 with 53 total hits, including 14 doubles, two triples and five homers, to go along with 27 RBIs, 29 runs scored and 13 walks. He has appeared in 69 games total, playing several positions, including second base, shortstop, third base, left field, right field and first base. The former Jacket became the only Braves player in franchise history to have two pinch-hit, walk-off homers in the same season with those coming on May 28 and June 3.
JOSH SMOKER, Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)
Smoker was recently designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the team had to use his spot on the 40-man roster to activate someone else from the DL. He made the Opening Day roster for Pittsburgh, spending a couple weeks with the big-league club in April before being sent back down to Indianapolis. He was called back up for a brief stint in the Majors in early July before being sent down again. The lefty relief pitcher made 32 appearances for Indiapaolis and compiled a 3-1 record with a 2.83 ERA in 35 innings of work to go along with 39 strikeouts and only 12 walks. In his separate stints with the Pirates this season, he has made seven appearances and allowed seven runs in 5 2-3 innings of work with two strikeouts.
JOSH McADAMS, Winnipeg Goldeyes (American Association of Independent Professional Baseball)
McAdams is looking for another chance at making a run at the Big Leagues by playing earlier this summer for the Eastside Diamond Hoppers of the United Shore Professional Baseball League and recently signed with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. So far he has played in nine games with the Goldeyes and has eight hits, including a double and a homer, to go with five RBIs and seven runs scored.In his time with the Diamond Hoppers, he played in 22 games and hit .333 with with 25 total hits, including three homers and four doubles, to go with 18 RBIs. McAdams was also selected as the Co-MVP of the USPBL All-Star Game.