Two former local stars, Charlie Culberson and Josh Smoker, are currently playing professional baseball at different levels. The former Jackets are each having success of late for their teams going into June. Here is an update on how each are doing at this point of the season:
CHARLIE CULBERSON, Atlanta Braves (MLB)
Culberson has been seeing a lot more playing time of late as he has started several games in left field over the past week-plus as the Braves wait for Ronald Acuna Jr. to return from the disabled list. The former Jacket became the only Braves player in franchise history to have two pinch-hit, walk-off homers in the same season with his two-run blast on Sunday vs. the Nationals. In his last 10 games, he has 12 hits and nine RBIs while hitting .353, including two homers. For the season, Culberson is batting .262 with 21 total hits, including four doubles, two triples and two homers, to go along with 11 RBIs, 17 runs scored and five walks. He has appeared in 36 games total, playing several positions, including shortstop, third base and left field.
JOSH SMOKER, Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)
Smoker made the Opening Day roster for the Pirates, spending a couple weeks with the big-league club before being sent back down to Triple-A Indianapolis. The lefty relief pitcher has now made 19 appearances for the Indians since being optioned down and has done solid work, compiling a 2-0 record with a 3.26 ERA in 19 1-3 innings of work to go along with 23 strikeouts and only eight walks. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last six outings, hurling 6 2-3 innings of scoreless relief and striking out seven. While in the Majors early in the season, Smoker made five appearances for the Pirates and allowed four runs on nine hits. This is his first year with the Pittsburgh organization after being traded this past offseason from the New York Mets.