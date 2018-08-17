Three former local stars, Charlie Culberson, Josh Smoker and Josh McAdams, are currently playing professional baseball at different levels. The former Jackets have each found levels of success as the season has moved into August.
Here is an update on how each are doing at this point of the season:
CHARLIE CULBERSON, Atlanta Braves (MLB)
Culberson continues to produce whenever and wherever he gets into the lineup for Atlanta, including multi-hit games on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. In his last 10 games alone, he is hitting .400 with 12 total hits, four homers, seven RBIs and eight runs scored. For the season, Culberson is batting .296 with 66 total hits, including 18 doubles, two triples and nine homers, to go along with 34 RBIs, 37 runs scored and 14 walks. He has appeared in 82 games total, playing several positions, including second base, shortstop, third base, left field, right field and first base. The former Jacket became the only Braves player in franchise history to have two pinch-hit, walk-off homers in the same season earlier this year.
JOSH SMOKER, Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers)
Smoker was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 23 after spending the four months of the season bouncing back and forth between Triple-A and the Majors. He was claimed by the Detroit Tigers on July 28 and assigned to Triple-A Toledo. The former Jacket has made seven appearances so far for the Mud Hens, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out eight. As a whole during his time in the Minors this season, he has made 39 appearances (42 1-3 innings) and has a 3-1 record with a 2.76 ERA along with 47 strikeouts and only 15 walks. In his short time in the Majors with the Pirates this season, he made seven appearances and gave up seven runs in 5 2-3 innings of work.
JOSH McADAMS, Winnipeg Goldeyes (American Association of Independent Professional Baseball)
McAdams is looking for another chance at making a run at the Big Leagues by playing earlier this summer for the Eastside Diamond Hoppers of the United Shore Professional Baseball League and signed with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball in early July. So far he has played in 26 games with the Goldeyes and has 23 hits, including three doubles and a homer, to go with nine RBIs and 12 runs scored.In his time with the Diamond Hoppers, he played in 22 games and hit .333 with with 25 total hits, including three homers and four doubles, to go with 18 RBIs. McAdams was also selected as the Co-MVP of the USPBL All-Star Game.