Two former local stars, Charlie Culberson and Josh Smoker, are currently playing professional baseball at different levels. The former Jackets are each having success of late as the season moves toward the midway point. Here is an update on how each are doing at this point of the season:
CHARLIE CULBERSON, Atlanta Braves (MLB)
Culberson has been seeing a lot more playing time of late as he has started several games in left field over the past couple weeks as well as seeing some time at third base. In his last 10 games, he has 10 hits and seven RBIs while hitting .303, including two homers. For the season, Culberson is batting .268 with 37 total hits, including seven doubles, two triples and four homers, to go along with 19 RBIs, 25 runs scored and 10 walks. He has appeared in 54 games total, playing several positions, including shortstop, third base and left field. The former Jacket became the only Braves player in franchise history to have two pinch-hit, walk-off homers in the same season with those coming on May 28 and June 3 in wins over the Mets and Nationals.
JOSH SMOKER, Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)
Smoker has been hot of late as he has allowed just earned run in his last 13 outings, hurling 15 1-3 innings of stellar relief and striking out 17. He made the Opening Day roster for the Pirates, spending a couple weeks with the big-league club before being sent back down to Triple-A Indianapolis. The lefty relief pitcher has now made 26 appearances for the Indians since being optioned down and has done solid work, compiling a 3-0 record with a 2.57 ERA in 28 innings of work to go along with 33 strikeouts and only nine walks. While in the Majors early in the season, Smoker made five appearances for the Pirates and allowed four runs on nine hits. Smoker was traded this past offseason from the New York Mets to the Pittsburgh Pirates.