The Calhoun Lady Jackets continue to show that they are a team to be reckoned with as they surged to two more wins on Thursday.
The Lady Jackets hosted a tri-match against Ringgold and Pepperell and came away with a pair of convincing wins in two sets. They defeated the Lady Tigers 25-14, 25-15 and then followed that up with a 25-19, 25-11 victory over Pepperell.
Leading the way for Calhoun (19-1) was Anna George with 14 kills, one block and one ace. Emma Kate Smith also had a very strong couple matches with eight kills, seven digs, six aces and two blocks.
Also contributing to the effort for the Lady Jackets was Nena Marcus with eight kills and two aces, Ashlyn Brzozoski with four digs, three aces and one kill, Anna Hoblitzell with three digs, two blocks and one ace, Sophie Stewart with four aces and two digs, Calli Edens with three digs and Erin Kelly with two kills, one block and one ace.
Calhoun will be on the road on Thursday when they visit Haralson County at 5 p.m. They will then travel to Gatlinburg, Tenn. to compete in the Rocky Top Classic on Friday and Saturday.
In other recent prep action:
VOLLEYBALL
Sonoraville splits on the road
The Lady Phoenix visited Allatoona for a tri-match on Tuesday and came away with a 1-1 night against solid competition.
Sonoraville (9-6) dropped their opening match of the night in two sets (15-25, 21-25) but then rebounded with a dominant two-set win (25-16, 25-9) over Woodland.
“I sat Bree (Steely) in the first match to let her rest an injury that’s been nagging her this week,” said Sonoraville coach Trace Vaughn. “It was great to see some different players step up. Raleigh (Hooper) is a terrifically talented setter, and we had to move her around a bit, but she responded well to the challenge. Our girls didn’t back down from a loaded Allatoona squad, and we improved from our meeting with them two weeks ago. We went back to our normal rotation against Woodland, and we definitely took care of business with them.”
Leading the effort for the night for Sonoraville was Raleigh Hooper with 20 assists, nine kills, eight digs, one block and one ace. Abby Chambers also had a strong night with 11 kills and four aces on 15-of-16 serving. Also contributing to the stats were: Bree Steely with 12 assists, six kills and one ace on a perfect 10-of-10 serving, Anissa Hales with nine digs and three aces on 12-of-13 serving, Kinsey Wilson with eight digs, two kills and one ace, Hannah Wehunt with four digs and one ace on a perfect 11-of-11 serving, Alexis Lincoln with five kills and two assists, Skylar Huskins with three digs and three kills and Annelies Carr with two kills and two blocks.
Sonoraville’s JV team also split their tri-match, defeating Woodland and falling to Allatoona.
The Lady Phoenix will return to the court on Thursday when they host Fannin County and Adairsville for a tri-match starting at 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sonoraville, GC compete in Run at the Rock Meet
Sonoraville and Gordon Central’s girls and boys teams all made the trip to Woodland High on Saturday morning to compete in the Run at the Rock for some early-season action.
The top finishing team from the four was the Sonoraville boys who placed 13th in the team standings with a score of 350. Leading the way was Nahum Trenti who finished 13th individually with a time of 17:49.76. Also with strong runs for the Phoenix was Spencer Ford (47th, 19:15.94) and Ben Stewart (59th, 19:34.54).
The Gordon Central boys were 20th as a team with a score of 568. Their top runner for the day was Alfredo Pegueros who took 76th with a time of 20:00.93.
On the girls side, the Lady Warriors came in 15th as a team with a score of 445. Jasmine Velasco was their highest finisher individually in 33rd with a 24:11.04.
The Lady Phoenix were 18th in the team standings with a 474. Riley Triplett had a strong day as she took 18th individually with a 22:47.33.
Both teams will have more than a week off before competing again as they will travel to Manning Mill Park in Adairsville for the Tiger Invitational on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Rockmart 16, Gordon Central 1
The Lady Warriors fell behind early against the defending Class AA state champions and never recovered on Thursday in a home region loss.
Gordon Central (5-9, 1-6 in 7-AA) saw the Lady Jackets score four in the first and 12 in the second to force the early run rule in the third.
Sam Jordan was the only Lady Warrior to record a hit, and Jada Jaco scored a run after reaching on a walk. Montana Slaughter and Marissa Self also reached base on walks.
The Lady Warriors are back at home on Wednesday at 5 p.m. when they host Model at 5 p.m.