This past season on the hardwood was one filled with incredible games, outstanding individual performances and season-defining and postseason-clinching wins. On Saturday, the Calhoun Times will honor the players who made it special with the release of the annual All-County Basketball Team.
The team will feature Players of the Year for both girls and boys who will lead the First-Team selections from Calhoun, Gordon Central and Sonoraville. There will also be Honorable Mention picks for each.
Four local teams made the postseason this past season, including the Calhoun boys, Sonoraville girls, Sonoraville boys and Gordon Central girls, and they all had multiple impact players that paved the way.
For the full All-County Basketball Team, see Saturday’s Calhoun Times.