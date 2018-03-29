Former Calhoun High stars Josh Smoker and Charlie Culberson each got the news they wanted to hear on Thursday...that they would both be opening the 2018 season in the Bigs.
Smoker and Culberson each made their teams’ Opening Day 25-man rosters as they both start their first season with new franchises. The left-handed reliever Smoker and the Pirates are scheduled to play their opener on Friday at 1:10 p.m. in Detroit after their game was rained out on Monday while Culberson and the Atlanta Braves were scheduled to open up the season on Thursday afternoon at home against the Philadelphia Phillies at Suntrust Park.
This will be Smoker’s third season in the Majors after spending the last two with the New York Mets, and Culberson goes into his sixth Major League season.