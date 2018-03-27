Opening Day in Major League Baseball is Thursday, and two former Calhoun High stars are each hoping to be a part of it.
Former Jackets Charlie Culberson and Josh Smoker have both made their cases in Spring Training to the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates, respectively, and will find out this week if they survived the final roster cuts to make the teams’ Opening Day rosters.
Culberson, at utility man who was traded to the Braves this offseason from the Los Angeles Dodgers, has played in 24 games this Spring for Atlanta and has 11 total hits, including a double, triple and a homer, to go with four RBIs and four runs scored while playing multiple positions.
Smoker, a lefty pitcher who was traded to the Pirates this offseason from the New York Mets, has appeared in 10 games and has an ERA of 3.97 in 11 1-3 innings of work with 14 strikeouts and just four walks.