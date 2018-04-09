DENVER — As Braves infielder and former Calhoun High star Charlie Culberson decompressed after Sunday’s 4-0 win over the Rockies at Coors Field, two-time Gold Glove winner Ender Inciarte walked past and said, “Sick play, bro.”
Culberson could only smile as he then turned to talk to a reporter about what stands as one of the top defensive gems of the young season — his catch of Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez’s foul ball.
Getting his first start of the season, Culberson sprinted back from his third-base position and dove over the tarp before falling into the first row of seats while maintaining control of the baseball.
“I had those plays before,” Culberson said. “Sometimes, you come up short and don’t really go for it. But, I was just thinking, ‘I’m catching this ball.’ It was a fun play.”
Culberson compared this play to one he made while playing for the Rockies during a May 25, 2014, game against the Braves at Turner Field. He was also manning third base that day when he raced to grab a Jason Heyward foul ball and nearly fell into the third-base dugout.
“That was the first thinking, that this was the same kind of play, but in reverse because now I’m with the other team,” Culberson said.
For more details on Sunday’s Braves-Rockies game:
Newcomb’s gem, three homers lift Braves
DENVER — As Sean Newcomb neared the end of last week’s forgettable season debut, he found a feel for the changeup that proved to be a weapon as he produced one of the most efficient outings in Coors Field history during the Braves’ 4-0 win over the Rockies on Sunday afternoon.
“That’s what we all have looked for,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He had a really good spring. He showed signs of it last year. You just keep thinking with him there’s still more in there as he gets his confidence. He had it going today.”
While helping the Braves open a season with three straight series wins for the first time since 2013, Newcomb registered nine strikeouts over six walkless and scoreless innings. The 24-year-old southpaw became just the third pitcher in Coors Field history to notch this many strikeouts and not issue a walk while completing at least six scoreless innings.
This was also the first of Newcomb’s 21 career starts that did not include a walk. He had issued at least four walks seven times, including the start completed last week when he allowed the Nationals six runs — five earned — in just 4 1/3 innings.
“It was a good rebound from the first [start],” Newcomb said. “I just kind of cleaned everything up. I was a little more in control, and just maintained that all the way through.”
Newcomb erased DJ LeMahieu’s leadoff bunt single with a double play and then surrendered consecutive singles. But instead of faltering like he had done so frequently while constructing a 4.57 ERA in his previous 20 starts, the young southpaw proceeded to retire the next 16 batters he faced. The Rockies didn’t produce another baserunner until Nolan Arenado began the bottom of the seventh with his second single of the day.
“I was just sitting in my windup the whole time, kind of grooving and just making my pitches,” Newcomb said.
“Even when I was missing, I was able to bounce back and make good pitches after that.”
Newcomb set the tone for the afternoon by consistently commanding his four-seam fastball, which generated nine swinging strikes and 10 called strikes. Instead of primarily leaning on his curveball, he proved he has an effective third pitch as he utilized his changeup a career-high 21 percent of the time.
Just having the ability to consistently lean on a third pitch proved valuable for Newcomb, who gained his first lead when Ozzie Albies touched Rockies starter Kyle Freeland for a ground-rule double. Albies added a homer in the seventh inning to add to the lead that was lengthened by the back-to-back homers Nick Markakis and Dansby Swanson hit in the sixth.