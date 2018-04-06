Baseball
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets’ dominant 2018 campaign fittingly ended with a BGMSAA Region Championship victory last Thursday.
The Jackets defeated the Adairsville Tigers 6-0 in the tournament final to claim the title after topping Cass 12-0 in the semifinals.
The team finished a perfect 9-0 on the season, while scoring an average of more than 13 runs per game and allowing less than two runs per game during the regular-season slate.
Soccer
It was also a successful evening for the Calhoun Lady Jackets soccer squad last Thursday, as they also earned a BGMSAA Region Championship with a 1-0 victory over the Adairsville Lady Tigers.
Goalkeeper Maritza Barreto was excellent in goal, but only recorded three saves due to the stout defense in front of her.
Jenna Brannon and Erika Guzman each had seven takeways, and Kenadi Morgan and Melany Sanchez each contributed six takeaways and one shot-on-goal.
On the front line, forward Jasmine Rodriguez finished with five shots-on-goal, including the game-winning goal. Anna Brannon chipped in four shots-on-goal. The squad finished 5-0-1 on the regular season.