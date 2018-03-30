Soccer
-The Ashworth Middle School girls and boys soccer teams capped off a couple of the most successful seasons in school history by each claiming FCAA Region Championships last Thursday.
In a fitting end to a dominant stretch, the top-seeded Lady Warriors, who finished a perfect 8-0 in the regular season, defeated Armuchee 2-0 in the semifinals and Model 3-1 in the championship game. The Warriors entered postseason play as the No. 2 seed and topped Cedartown 3-1 in the semifinals before taking down the previously undefeated Coosa Eagles 2-0 to claim the title.
-Both Calhoun soccer squads have earned a spot in their respective BGMSAA Region Championship games, which were slated for Thursday afternoon, with the No. 1 Lady Jackets defeating Cartersville 2-1 in the semifinals and the No. 2 Jackets snatching a 3-0 semifinal victory over South Central.
Track
-Ashworth’s run of athletic accolades continued on Wednesday when the Lady Warriors track team snagged the 2018 Gordon County Middle School Championship. Ashworth compiled a team score of 59.5, topping Calhoun’s 51 points and Red Bud’s 37.5.
Among the top individual performers for the Lady Warriors were Cassie Chastain, who won the 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash and the high jump, and Cora Stepp, who won the 800 meter and 1600 meter run.
-The Calhoun boys track team coasted to a Gordon County Middle School Championship by logging 94 points, while Red Bud scored 37 and Ashworth totaled 16.
Top performers for the Jackets included Cole Speer, who won the 100 meter dash, Jaylan Harris, who won the 200 meter and 400 meter dashes, Corbin Fuller, who won the 110 meter hurdles, Dustin Kerns, who won the 300 meter hurdles, Robert Warner, who won the long jump, Kendrick Kirby, who won shotput and discus and Dylan Faulkner, who won the triple jump and high jump.
Bryant Arnold also set a new sixth-grade record for his times in the 800 and 1600 meter races.
Baseball
-The undefeated No. 1 Calhoun baseball team cemented a spot in the BGMSAA Region Championship with commanding 12-0 win over the Cass Colonels in the semifinals. No. 2 Red Bud’s solid season drew to a close with a narrow 4-3 loss against Adairsville in the semifinals.
-After battling all season, the hard work of the Ashworth Warriors finally paid off as they snagged the team’s first victory in four seasons by defeating Rome 5-3 this week.
Tennis
-Both Ashworth tennis teams also collected victories this week over Chattooga. The girls team swept the Lady Indians, while the boys picked up a 4-1 victory.
Walker Angland, Sam Holder, Alejandro Onesto, Kate Kirby and Thea Holden all contributed singles wins, and the teams of Nathan Clance and Tyler Culberson, Alexis Reece and Prissilla Juarez and the duo of Keean Sexton and Ashley West all contributed doubles victories for the blue and white.