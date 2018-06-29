Six names with deep ties to local sports are about to join some elite company.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame held their annual vote this week as they selected the Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2018, and six picks were made to join the legends that have been a part of the first three classes in the past three years since the Hall’s inception in 2015.
The Class of 2018, which will be officially inducted at the annual CGCSHOF banquet on Aug. 11, includes Riley Gunnels, Adam Griffith, Josh Smoker, Brent Beck, Mary Elizabeth Box and Dale Hales.
Hall of Fame president Barry Blevins said he was extremely pleased with the class that was selected this year and believes it is a talented and well-rounded group.
“On behalf of the entire Calhoun-Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame board of directors, I can say that we are all very excited about the Class of 2018,” said Blevins. “When you look at these six individuals, you not only see six highly-decorated and accomplished athletes, but you also see six individuals with extremely high character that represent this community with the upmost integrity. We have a former NFL player that won an NFL Championship, a player that won two national championships at Alabama, a pro baseball player that was arguably the most dominant high school pitcher in this area’s history, someone who broke records at the state level in track, a First Team All-American gymnast from the University of Georgia and an individual that won state championships in wrestling in three different weight classifications. The trend that you see with all six of these inductees is that they are proven winners and they truly embody all of the characteristics that go into being a Hall of Fame inductee.”
Tickets are currently available for the Aug. 11 banquet that will be held at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Gordon campus and will start at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, which are $35 apiece and include a catered dinner, email calhoungordonsports@gmail.com or contact one of the members of the board of directors.
Stephens High Athletics will also be honored as the team of recognition at this year’s banquet, and former Stephens High athletes and coaches are invited to attend. Each will be given one complimentary ticket.
Here is more information on each of the six inductees for the Class of 2018 (in alphabetical order):
BRENT BECK
Beck attended Calhoun High from 1971-1975 where he excelled at track and cross country. In track, he was a region champion seven times, including during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons, a three-time state champion and three-time state runner-up. His accomplishments include: holding the State AA Meet two-mile Calhoun High record, which he set as a sophomore, the two-mile champion at the News-Piedmont Relays at Furman University as a junior, the Dalton Rotary Invitational mile and two-mile champion as a junior, the 6-AA region champion in the one and two-mile as a junior, the Class AA state champion in the two-mile where he set a state record as a junior and also the one-mile state runner-up, Armuchee Track Invitational two-mile champion and mile runner-up as a senior, LaFayette Track Invitational mile and two-mile champion, Dalton Rotary Invitational mile and two-mile champion as well as Most Valuable Runner and meet record holder (still currently) and school record holder, made the Rome News-Tribune Track Honor Roll in the one and two-mile, won the Region 6-AA one and two-mile as a senior, finished as state champion in the two-mile and state runner-up in the mile as a senior and was named the Calhoun High School Male Athlete of the Year as a senior.
In cross country, Beck was the Berry Kiwanis Invitational two-time champion, including breaking the course record as a junior, Callaway Gardens Southeastern Invitational ninth-place finisher as a junior, Calhoun Invitational meet champion as a junior and senior, the 6-AA Region Meet champion as a junior and a senior, the AA State runner-up as a junior and the AA State champion as a senior.
He went on to Georgia Tech where he lettered in track and cross country for two years, finished sixth in the 10,000-meter at the Metro Conference Outdoor Conference Championships and qualified for the 10,000-meter at the ACC Outdoor Championships.
Beck received his B.S. in Industrial Management from Georgia Tech in 1979 before working at Collins and Aikman from 1979-2003 as an industrial engineer and plant manager. He became the quality engineer manager at Shaw Industries in 2003 and still works there to the present. He is also an active member of Harvest Baptist Church and currently lives in Cohutta, Ga.
MARY ELIZABETH BOX
Box attended Calhoun High from 2008-2012 and graduated as a Highest Honor graduate in 2012.
She excelled in gymnastics during her time in high school and was the Georgia state champion in the vault and beam and a Georgia state champion in the floor exercise in 2009. She also qualified for the National Invitational Tournament in 2011.
Box went on to attend the University of Georgia where she competed from 2012-2016 as a member of the Gymdogs after starting as a walk-on. She was a National First-Team All-American in floor exercise in 2015, National First-Team All-American on the balance beam in 2014 and All-American in the floor exercise in 2014. During her time as a college athlete at UGA, she won the UGA Sam Sheehan Spirit Award (2015), the UGA Most Improved Gymnast Award (2014), the UGA Most Inspirational Performance of the Year Award (2013) and was nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year. In all, she was a six-time All-American, two-time First-Team All-American, was on the SEC Honor Roll in 2014, 2015 and 2016. She also served on the UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors as a student-athlete representative and represented UGA in a TV commercial from 2016-2017.
She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing in 2016 from UGA and then went on to get her Masters of Science in Kinesiology, Sports Management and Policy in 2017. She was a graduate assistant for UGA Gymnastics in marketing and social media and a member of the Board of Directors for the Gymdog Legacy Club. She has also volunteered at the Special Olympics and has been an AtHalf Volunteer. She currently lives in Athens, Ga.
ADAM GRIFFITH
Griffith is a 2012 graduate of Calhoun High where he competed in football and tennis from 2008-2012 and lettered in both sports all four years. He was a region champion in football all four years and region champion in tennis three times. He made the game-winning field goal in 2011 to secure Calhoun’s first football state title since 1952 and also set the school record with a 55-yard field goal as a junior. He was ranked as the No. 1 kicker in the country as a senior, was a two-time Rome News-Tribune and Chattanooga Times Free Press All-Area selection and was a Sports Illustrated First-Team High School All-American as a senior.
Griffith earned a football scholarship to the University of Alabama where he was a part of four SEC Championship Teams and two national championship teams as well as winning one Cotton Bowl and one Chick-fil-A Bowl. The team won 51 games in four years, which is the most in a four-year stretch by any college football team in history. He is second all-time in career points at Alabama with 357 and the all-time leader in program history in PAT’s with 186 total and 66 in a single season. He graduated in three years, making the SEC Honor Roll all three years and was the Lou Groza Star of the Week two times.
As a sophomore, Griffith was named the SEC Player of the Week, Lou Groza “Star of the Week,” selected as special teams player of the week three times by the coaching staff and earned Special Teams Player of the Year for the team. In his junior season, he was selected as a Second-Team All-SEC pick, scored 131 points, was perfect on extra points with 62, made a 55-yard field goal to tie the school record, won Iron Bowl Player of the Game, was selected as Special Teams Player of the Week 10 times by the team and played a key role in helping the Crimson Tide win the National Championship Game by executing a perfectly-placed onside kick in the fourth quarter. He closed out his Alabama career with a solid senior season in which he led the team in scoring with 129 points, made 75 percent of his field goals and was selected as Player of the Week seven times by the coaching staff.
RILEY GUNNELS
Gunnels grew up in Calhoun and went to Calhoun High School where he played football in the early 1950s before earning a football scholarship to the University of Georgia in 1954. He played at Georgia from 1955-1958 and was a three-year lettermen as a left tackle. (Players were only allowed to earn three letters in that era.)
Gunnels was a 10th-round pick as a defensive tackle by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1959 NFL Draft. He went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1960-1964 where he was a member of the 1960 NFL Championship team and was named the Defensive Team MVP in 1961. He played two years for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1965-1966. He went on to become president of Signal Graphics in Egg Harbor Township, Penn., which was opened in 1999. He has also been active in a variety of youth sports for his children and grandchildren and currently lives in Egg Harbor Township, Penn.
DALE HALES
Hales attended Red Bud High in the early 1980s for his freshman and sophomore years before moving to Rockmart to finish his high school career in 1985. He was the 1981 90-pound USA Wrestling Southeastern Freestyle National Champion and then went on to win four straight state titles in high school in three different weight classes (two at Red Bud, two at Rockmart). He was named the Georgia Class AA Wrestler of the Year, a High School All-American and a part of Who’s Who in Sports Illustrated in 1985.
Hales went on to earn a full wrestling scholarship to Pembroke State. Later, he started a youth wrestling program locally called the Gordon County Grapplers in 1999 and led them to the USA Wrestling Georgia State Championship in 2000. He was the Calhoun High head wrestling coach for 11 years and was named Area 3-AA Coach of the Year in 2005 and 2012. As a team under Hales, Calhoun finished fourth-place in State Duals in 2005, made it to the Elite Eight in State Duals in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014, earned a fifth-place finish in State Traditionals in 2001 and 2005 and had more than 200 team dual victories. Individuals coached by Hales at Calhoun achieved nine state championships, seven state runners-up, five third-place finishes and four fourth-place finishes.
Hales operates a remodeling business in Adairsville and serves as a CTAE construction teacher at Calhoun High. He currently lives in Calhoun.
JOSH SMOKER
Smoker attended Calhoun High School in the mid-2000s and played varsity baseball all four years for the Yellow Jackets. He was named to the Rome News-Tribune All-Area Team all four years, earned the 2005 GHSA Co-Player of the Year along with Buster Posey, recorded the state’s third all-time lowest season ERA with a 0.09 in 2005 and was a member of the 2005 Calhoun state championship team. He was named an AFLAC All-American in 2006, the 2007 Gatorade Player of the Year for Georgia, a Louisville Slugger Award winner for Georgia Player of the Year in 2007, a Rawlings Pre-Seas All-American in 2007 and a Louisville Slugger All-American Team member in 2007. He also earned the MVP Pitcher Award in 2005 and 2006 at the World Wood Bat Championships in Jupiter, Fla.
Smoker originally signed a baseball scholarship with Clemson University before he was drafted in the supplemental first round 31st overall by the Washington Nationals. He spent seven seasons in the Nationals Organization and then played for the Rockford Aviators of the Independent League in 2014. He signed with the New York Mets in 2015 and played for the franchise from 2015-2017 while making his Major-League debut in 2016. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in early 2018 and made the Opening Day Roster for them this past season. He and former Calhoun High teammate Charlie Culberson, who is also playing professional baseball, has organized two local charity events, including the Smoker-Culberson Classic Golf Tournament to benefit Calhoun High Baseball and the Smoker-Culberson Feed the Hungry Event at the VAC. Smoker currently lives in Sugar Valley.