Promoted as the closest experience to 1960’s drag racing without time traveling, the Southeastern Gassers Association (SEGA) is slated to hold one of its 11 exclusive races at Calhoun’s historic Paradise Drag Strip on Saturday Sept. 8 as part of its world championship drag racing tour.
Priding themselves on providing a unique drag racing experience in line with what is widely considered as the peak era of the sport, the Southeastern Gassers Association differentiates themselves from similar nostalgia-based racing groups by not allowing numerous modern products and parts to infiltrate the cars. Fans attending can expect exhilarating wheels-up launches, vehicles sporting an authentic appearance and drivers banging gears with their four speeds.
The association was founded by Quain Stott, a former Pro Mod drag racing champion, around seven years ago. They encourage anyone that wants to build a gasser within the rules and guidelines to participate.
“We will run gassers just like they did back in 1967,” BB Brown, one of the local racers participating in the event, said. “In fact, they basically use the rulebook from 1967. For safety reasons, they have to modify the cars a little, but they essentially mirror the cars from that time.”
According to Brown, the races will be single-elimination and first to the finish line just like they were in the sport’s prime, and not a bracket race like modern drag racing often utilizes.
Saturday represents the first time the Southeastern Gassers Association has been featured at the Paradise Drag Strip. According to Brown, the races are expected to draw a massive crowd with enthusiasts pouring into the facility from different cities, states and even countries.
“It’s going to pack the dragstrip out like the sport used to do in the heyday,” Brown said. “These races can attract thousands of people from all around. It will be a huge event for this community.”
Entrance to the event costs $15 for adults, with children under the age of 10 permitted in for free. Qualifying is scheduled to kickoff at 4 p.m. The Paradise Drag Strip is located at 500 Chatsworth Hwy. 225 NE. For more information, visit www.southeastgassers.com.
“I’m super excited to be involved in something like this,” Brown said. “This is going to be an awesome event, and it will be one that I wouldn’t want to miss.”