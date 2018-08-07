It will be a special night on Saturday as six more names will officially be added to the list of local legends. The Calhoun-Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018 will be inducted this weekend as the annual banquet is held at Georgia Northwestern Technical College Gordon Campus.
The talented class this year, which were voted in back in June by the Hall’s Board of Directors and former inductees, includes Riley Gunnels, Josh Smoker, Adam Griffith, Mary Beth Box, Brent Beck and Dale Hales.
This is the fourth class that will be inducted in the the Hall of Fame, which started with the inaugural class of 14 in 2015.
Stephens High Athletics will also be the guest of honor as the program will be highlighted in a special ceremony before the induction of the new Hall-of-Famers.
For full coverage of the Hall of Fame banquet, see next Wednesday’s Calhoun Times.