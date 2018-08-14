Local sports history was on full display once again on Saturday night as the Calhoun-Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame hosted its fourth annual banquet at GNTC Gordon Campus to induct the Class of 2018.
The banquet began with a catered steak dinner from the Oakwood Café and then continued with the ceremony, which included a special recognition of Stephens High Athletics.
Stephens High was school that served African-American students from 1929 through 1966 before it closed and merged with Calhoun City Schools. The school boasted a dominant athletic program that won several numerous state championships in girls and boys basketball and also produced many incredible athletes through its track and field program. More than 40 former Stephens athletes, students, coaches and administrators were on hand at the banquet as they were honored, and Stephens High graduate John Chattam gave a short speech during the recognition.
The induction of the six-person Class of 2018 was next as legends Brent Beck, Mary Elizabeth Box, Adam Griffith, Riley Gunnels, Dale Hales and Josh Smoker added their names to the previously-elected Hall of Famers. This was the fourth class inducted since the inception of the CGCSHOF in 2015.
Hall of Fame president Barry Blevins, who served as the emcee for the banquet on Saturday, said the Class of 2018 is definitely a worthy one with the long list credentials of the inductees.
“The entire Calhoun-Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors is thrilled with this 2018 Class of Inductees. You will be hard-pressed to be able to deny that these six individuals do not belong in the Hall of Fame. This class is represented by an NFL Champion, a college football National Champion, an All-American Gymnast, a four-time state wrestling champion, a state record holder in track and a major league baseball pitcher. To have all of these credentials in one class is simply phenomenal. On top of their stellar careers in athletics, each one has represented the community very well in their personal and professional endeavors as well. I am thrilled to be associated with such a great group of Inductees.”
Beck, Box and Hales were all in attendance at their induction and made acceptance speeches to thank everyone who helped them along the way. Smoker, Gunnels and Griffith were unable to attend. Smoker’s wife, Nicole, was in attendance to speak on behalf of her husband during the induction, Gunnels had a letter read by Blevins for his induction and member of the board of directors, Dewayne Bowen, spoke on behalf of Griffith.
The nomination process for the next class will begin in the next few months according to Blevins and donations to the non-profit Hall of Fame are welcomed. For details on both of those, visit the Hall of Fame website at www.CGCSHOF.com.
A few of the 2018 inductees had grateful things to say about their induction. Here are a few quotes from them:
Nicole Smoker (on behalf of her husband and 2018 inductee Josh Smoker)
“This means the world to him. Getting the call that he was going to be inducted into the Calhoun-Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame made him very proud because it is the town where he’s from and has so many memories. He wished he could be here, but baseball season doesn’t stop during the summer. But it’s always nice when your hometown recognizes you for your accomplishments, and Josh loves to come back and give back to his community. This is a huge honor for him and one that he will always appreciate.”
Mary Beth Box
“When I got the call that I was going to be inducted, I was so excited. I’m truly honored and blessed to be here and be part of the Class of 2018. It’s really a talented class, and I’m so thrilled and honored to be a part of it. It was a memorable night for me and my family, and I will always treasure it.”
Dale Hales
“I’ve always been a Calhoun native, and even when I went to Rockmart for two years in high school, I never forgot that Calhoun was my home. To be able to come back here and coach and teach was incredible. I just wanted to be involved in this community. That is what is important to me. There is so many people that has supported me, and this community is family. I think that God has had favor on me in my wrestling and coaching career, and that is a big reason I’m here tonight. Life is about relationships, and I’ve made a lot of those through sports. The support I’ve had from so many people is something I am so appreciative for and will never be forgotten. Being inducted tonight was unbelievable to me. I’m very thankful and blessed, and I want to thank the Hall of Fame board of directors and former inductees that voted me into the Class of 2018.”
Riley Gunnels (in a letter read at the Hall of Fame banquet)
“Although I was lucky enough to be a member of the ‘World Champion’ Philadelphia Eagles, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Georgia Bulldogs, there is one other team I hold in the highest regard…the Calhoun Yellow Jackets. Go Jackets! I express my sincerest appreciation to the Hall of Fame Board of Directors, and I am deeply honored by having been selected as a member of this fine Hall.”