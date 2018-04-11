The Calhoun-Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors recently met to make plans for the Class of 2018 and the upcoming banquet in August as well as elect new officers for this year. The Board of Directors is pictured during the recent meeting, and pictured are the new officers elected during the meeting. From left is secretary Freda Glass, vice-president Chuck Ruth, president Barry Blevins and treasurer Andrea Brumlow.
The Hall of Fame is currently seeking nominations for the Class of 2018, which will be the fourth class inducted. For more information on nominating someone, please visit the Hall’s website at www.CGCSHOF.com or contact one of the members of the Board of Directors. The annual banquet will take place in August.