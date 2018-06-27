There have been 28 local legends enter the Calhoun-Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame over the past three years, and this week six more names will be added to the list as the Board of Directors and previous inductees vote on the CGCSHOF Class of 2018.
The Hall held its vote on Tuesday as six spots were up for grabs for the 2018 class, which will be the fourth inducted into the Hall since its creation in 2015. The voters were choosing from a field of 29 nominees, all of which boasted impressive resumes for how they have contributed to the sports landscape over the years.
The Hall of Fame’s annual banquet and induction ceremony will be held on Aug. 11 this year at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Gordon County Campus. Tickets will be available soon and can be purchased by contacting one of the members of the Board of Directors.
For full details on the 2018 inductees, see Saturday’s Calhoun Times.