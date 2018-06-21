On June 13, the Gordon Hospital Foundation hosted their 12th annual Golf Classic Tournament at Fields Ferry Golf Club.
The Golf Classic is one of the many events hosted by the Gordon Hospital Foundation to raise money for various causes. This year, all proceeds benefited women’s health services at Gordon Hospital.
One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. In Gordon County alone, 180 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. The Gordon Hospital Foundation is excited to lead the charge in raising funds for women’s services. The foundation’s goal is to fill a significant void by providing our community with additional access to breast cancer screenings and increased breast health education.
“We are extremely grateful for all of our sponsors and the community support,” said Garrett Nudd, director of marketing and the foundation at Gordon Hospital. “Their support of the Gordon Hospital Foundation will allow us to make a significant impact on women’s health services that are offered to our community through Gordon Hospital.”
First place winners of the tournament pictured were: Barry Blevins, Brad Brown, Chad Harkins and Will Rawls.