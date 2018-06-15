The Gordon County 5-6 year-old All-Stars recently finished fourth at the district tournament. That finish qualifies them for the sanctioned state tournament on June 21 in Powder Springs.
Team members pictured are: (front row, from left) Coach Heather Weaver, BrantLee Fowler, Jake Lovingood, Easton Richards, Brayden Woodring, Trustin Baker, Coach Suzanne Greeson, (back row, from left) Coach Phillip Weaver, Barrett Gibson, Jacoby Weaver, Connor Dyer, Brantley Fowler, Peyton Fowler, Layton Parker, Julian Hernandez and Coach Tony Lovingood. Not Pictured: Silas Baker.
NOTE: To submit local highlights photos, email them along with the info to afarrer@calhountimes.com.