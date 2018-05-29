Local girls team the CFA ‘08 competed two straight weekends in high level soccer tournaments in which they were able to take gold in the Georgia Soccer Academy Cup and UFA Xtreme Cup. The team finished both tournaments with record of 6-1-1 competing in the U10 bracket, and that placed them with Georgia ranking No. 25 in the state. The team is pictured in both photos after earning their first-place medals.
Team members include: Emily Betterton, Angela Gallegos, Gisselle Garcia, Ivett Hernandez, Kaylie Holmes, Khloe Holmes, Kylie Holmes, Janet Montoya, Emma Mullins, Alisia Perez, Jaslyn Rios, Laren Sanchez, Sophie Schmidt and Mia Vicente. The team is coached by Erwin Rivera.