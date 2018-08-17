Calhoun was well-represented at the Josef Martinez Soccer Camp last Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium at Kennesaw State.
Calhoun High boys head soccer coach Matt Rice and senior players Irvin Campos and Homie Huitanda served as instructors at the camp while Rosman Florian (Calhoun High), Sergio Sanchez (Calhoun Middle), Abraham Sanchez (Calhoun Elementary) and Sam Rice (Calhoun Elementary) participated in the camp. Sergio Sanchez was named Outstanding Camper as well.
The group is pictured following the camp last Saturday.