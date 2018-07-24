On Saturday, July 14, the Sheriff’s Auxiliary hosted the Ninth Annual Youth Football Clinic at the Recreation Department football field on McDaniel Station Road. The weather cooperated perfectly with a cloud cover and breeze in place of recent high temperatures.
The clinic was a great success and all of the children showed exceptional enthusiasm. The Auxiliary wishes to thank everyone who helped with the Clinic with donations and by actively participating as coaches and support, making this year’s clinic one of the best ever. Each participant received a t-shirt.
Sheriff Mitch Ralston said of the clinic, “The future looks bright for Calhoun and Gordon County football. These kids are fine athletes and I look forward to following their football careers.”
All of the proceeds of the Clinic benefit special needs in the Calhoun/Gordon County Community. Instructors and participants are pictured at the end of the clinic.