TEMPE, Ariz. — University of Florida men’s tennis student-athlete and former Calhoun High standout McClain Kessler has been honored by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association with the longest running Sportsmanship Award that the ITA hands out, the Rafael Osuna Sportsmanship Award.
Kessler, the Gators captain, is the leader for Florida on the court, in the classroom and in the community. On the court, Kessler ended the dual season with a singles record of 12-4, that included a seven-match winning streak. In doubles, he was 13-11 and is ranked No. 36 with a career-high mark of No. 5 that he and partner Duarte Vale earned back in February. Off the court, Kessler was named to the SEC Community Service Team, his second-straight honor, after volunteer numerous hours to the Gainesville community, especially with Aces in Motion. Kessler becomes the first Gator men’s tennis player to earn the Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship award.
Kessler made his NCAA Individual Championship debut in doubles on Thursday. He and Vale advanced to the Round of 16 with an upset win of No. 5-8 seed Guillermo Nuñez and Alex Rybakov of TCU.
The ITA/Rafael Osuna Sportsmanship Award is the ITA’s longest-running award and goes to a Division I men’s player who displays sportsmanship, character, excellent academics and has had outstanding tennis playing accomplishments. The award was established in 1969 in memory of Rafael Osuna, who was killed in a plane accident at the age of 30. Osuna is one of the all-time great collegiate tennis players, winning three NCAA doubles titles (1961-63) and the 1962 NCAA singles title as part of USC teams many consider to be the greatest of all-time.