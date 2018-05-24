TEMPE, Ariz. – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced the 2018 ITA Regional Awards on Monday. Former Calhoun High standout McClain Kessler was honored with the Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship Award while Oliver Crawford was honored with the Rookie of the Year award in the Southeast Region.
Kessler, the Gators captain, was a leader for Florida on the court, in the classroom and in the community. On the court, Kessler ended the dual season with a singles record of 12-4 that included a seven-match winning streak. In doubles, he was 13-11 and is ranked No. 36 with a career-high mark of No. 5 that he and partner Duarte Vale earned back in February. Off the court, Kessler was named to the SEC Community Service Team, his second-straight honor, after volunteer numerous hours to the Gainesville community, especially with Aces in Motion. Kessler becomes the first Gator men’s tennis player to earn the Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship award.
The award has been given out since 1982 and is given annually to collegiate students who have shown great achievements on and off the court. The award takes into account a player’s tennis accomplishments, scholastic achievements, and extracurricular endeavors, and recognizes players who excelled on and off the court as Ashe did during his life. Sportsmanship, leadership, and character are important criteria, as is giving back to the community.
After a stellar freshman season, Crawford was named the ITA Rookie of the Year in the Southeast Region. Crawford’s dual season ended with a singles record of 20-5 overall and 11-1 in the SEC including a 7-3 record against nationally ranked opponents. He had a team-high 12-match winning streak during the year. He reached a season-high singles ranking of No. 31 back in April. In doubles, Crawford was 19-5 with a 15-3 record with partner Chase Perez-Blanco. The duo produced a perfect SEC record at 8-0 and were 9-1 in the final 10-matches of the year. The pair reached a season-high ranking of No. 7 back in February. Crawford becomes the fifth Gator to earn ITA Southeast Region Rookie of the Year honors and the first since Alfredo Perez in 2016.
ITA national award winners will be announced on Wednesday. All region winners are eligible for national awards.