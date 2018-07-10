Two Georgia Highlands Baseball Players have been recognized with NJCAA All-Academic Team honors for the 2017-2018 season.
Former Sonoraville High standout Drew Wilson, a two-time Georgia Highlands College Male Scholar Athlete of the Year, was named to the first team, and staffmate Alex Holdbrooks was named to the third team. Head Coach Dash O’Neill beamed when speaking of these two young men. “These are two guys who exemplify what it means to be a student athlete here at GHC. They are first class in everything they do, and I am so proud to have them represent our program as they continue their academic and athletic careers.”
Wilson will be attending Young Harris College in the fall and Holdbrooks will take his talents to the University of West Georgia. The two sophomore right-handers were critical components to the GHC baseball program during Coach O’Neill’s first two years in Cartersville, and they helped lead the Chargers to the 2017 NJCAA Region 17 Championship and 69 wins over the past two seasons.
The Charger baseball team as a whole was pretty sporty in the classroom in 2018, tallying their fourth consecutive semester with a team GPA of 3.0 or better. GHC received honorable mention as an NJCAA Academic Team of the Year. Success in the classroom is something that is always in the forefront of the Charger’s skipper.
“Its at the core of what we believe in,” said O’Neill, “Our guys come in hoping to achieve their dreams on the diamond. To do that, they have to reach their potential in the classroom as well as on the field. I never want a young man’s options to be limited because he didn’t perform in the classroom, and when they walk out of here in two years, they need to have a degree and a solid foundation because baseball ends for everybody someday.”