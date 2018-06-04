Former Sonoraville High standout Drew Wilson showed recently that the work off the field is just as important as the work on the field as a college athlete.
Wilson, who recently completed his sophomore season on the Chargers’ baseball team, earned the Scholar Athlete of the Year Award a few weeks ago at the Georgia Highlands College Honors Night. The awards are presented to the male and female student-athletes with the highest GPA of at least three semesters.
Pictured is Wilson (far right) accepting the award from Georgia Highlands College athletic director Phil Gaffney (center) along with the female Scholar Athlete of the Year Award recipient Kateryna Khomenko.
The righty starting pitcher Wilson finished his sophomore season for GHC making 13 starts and accumulating four wins, three complete games, 53 strikeouts and a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 67 innings of work.
He will continue his college career at Young Harris College this Fall and have two years of eligibility remaining.