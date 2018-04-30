MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The No. 20 Georgia College Softball team (35-13, 16-4 PBC) closed the regular season in style Saturday, taking both ends of a doubleheader from Columbus State University (31-18, 14-6 PBC) 4-2 and 5-4 at the Peeler Complex.
In game one, the Bobcats jumped out early and held on as CSU mounted its comeback.
In the third, centerfielder Caroline Snider (Tennille) tripled to left center and third baseman Lindley Bruce (Kennesaw) brought her home with a single, both with two out. With the bases loaded in the fourth, leftfielder Holland Coursey (Sugar Hill) singled off the glove of the pitcher, and two runs came in to score for a 3-0 lead. A sacrifice fly from catcher Haley Howell (Rochelle) later in the inning capped the scoring for the Bobcats.
Freshman righty Jessie Morris (Vidalia) was again impressive, holding a no-hitter for 5 2/3 before allowing a two-run home run in the sixth. The Cougars couldn’t manage any more runs off of Morris, going for a complete game with no earned runs, three hits, four walks and six strikeouts.
Game two had a bit more fireworks, as the Bobcats and Cougars went toe-to-toe for nine innings, the first extra-inning contest of the season for GC Softball.
Tied 4-4 into the ninth, the Bobcats loaded the bases on a single, an error and a fielder’s choice. With one out, Holland Coursey stepped to the plate and lifted a single between the shortstop and leftfielder for the walk-off win.
While Holland Coursey provided the walk-off, the Bobcats nearly didn’t make it there, trailing 4-2 into the bottom of the sixth. It was there that designated player Hannah Coursey (Sugar Hill) provided the tying blow, a two-run home run with her sister on base, setting up for Holland’s eventual heroics in the ninth.
Morris (12-2) got this victory as well, throwing a hitless inning of scoreless relief, striking out one.
The win clinches the No. 2-seed for Georgia College in the upcoming Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Tournament, May 4-5 in Dahlonega.
Prior to the game, the Bobcat Softball program honored its seniors, as former Gordon Central High standout Shawnda Martin (Calhoun) Holland Coursey, Hannah Coursey, Jessica Hayles (Gordon), Deja Lester (Jacksonville) and Baylee Hall (Hephzibah) played their final home contest.
In other recent college softball action:
Johns homers in Gamecocks’ win
COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 13 South Carolina softball used a four-run sixth inning to complete the comeback in a 5-2 win to open the three-game series against No. 23 Mississippi State on Friday night at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. The Gamecocks trailed 2-1 heading to the bottom of the sixth inning, but eventually took a 3-2 lead with Alyssa Kumiyama’s bunt to score Alex Fulmer from third before tacking on two more to earn win No. 39 on the year.
With 39 victories thus far, the Gamecocks have earned the most wins in a single season in the Beverly Smith era. The 12 conference wins are also a high under Smith.
Cayla Drotar (18-4) earned the win in the circle, going all seven innings with four strikeouts to move to 6-3 in SEC games.
South Carolina (39-11, 12-7 SEC) took the lead for the second-straight game via a home run thanks to Jana Johns’ deep shot off the netting behind the wall in left protecting the track to give Carolina a 1-0 lead through five innings.
The sixth inning proved to be the pivotal frame, as the Bulldogs responded with two runs in the top frame to take a 2-1 lead as Carolina came to the plate.
The Gamecocks didn’t flinch at the deficit, as Mackenzie Boesel started the bottom of the sixth with a double down the line in right to put a runner on. Kennedy Clark later brought her home with a one out single of her own to tie things at 2-2.
Kumiyama’s spectacular bunt gave Carolina the 3-2 lead it wouldn’t surrender but the Gamecocks added two more runs thanks to Johns and Krystan White plating a pair.