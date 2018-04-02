COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS —Trailing 3-2 in the top of the sixth, No. 8 South Carolina softball’s Kenzi Maguire blasted a three-run homer to leftfield to give the Gamecocks the lead they wouldn’t surrender in a 5-3 win over No. 12 Texas A&M on Sunday at the Aggie Softball Complex. The win moved Carolina to 30-6 (6-3 SEC) on the year.
After the Gamecocks jumped out to a 2-0 lead through four thanks to Mackenzie Boesel’s RBI single in the third and former Calhoun High standout Jana Johns’ homer in the fourth, the Aggies responded with a three-run home run in the fifth to make it 3-2 Aggies through five.
Facing a two-out situation with Kennedy Clark and Johns on base, Maguire delivered with her second home run of the season to give Carolina a 5-3 lead just three outs after the Aggies took their first lead of the game.
With the win, the Gamecocks move to third place in the SEC standings through four weeks of conference action and finished the week 2-2 with wins over Furman and the Aggies.
South Carolina (30-6, 6-3 SEC) pressured Texas A&M’s (32-8, 5-4) Kayla Poynter early and often, jumping out to a quick 1-0 lead in the third thanks to Boesel’s RBI single to right to score Kamryn Watts.
The scoring continued in the fourth as Johns started the inning with a towering no-doubter to left to extend the Carolina lead to 2-0.
Kelsey Oh (9-2) earned the victory in circle, her first career SEC win, as she came on in relief for 2.1 innings allowing just one hit with two strikeouts.
Maguire led the way at the plate going 1-for-3 with the eventual game-winning homer. Boesel, Johns, Clark and Watts also accounted for hits on the afternoon.
NOTES: With Sunday’s win, Carolina moved to 30-6 (6-3 SEC) on the year. The Gamecocks were recently ranked No. 8 in the country, their highest ranking since 1998.
Carolina has won at least one game in both road series this season against No. 23 Ole Miss and No. 12 Texas A&M. Dating back to last season, the Gamecocks have done so in their last six SEC series on the road.
Carolina is now just four wins away from tying last season’s total (34). The win over Texas A&M was the Gamecocks first since 2015 over the Aggies.
Head coach Beverly Smith moved to 257-184 after Sunday’s game. She is the second-winningest coach in school history.
UP NEXT: No. 8 South Carolina returns to action for a four-game home stand starting with Georgia Southern at 6 PM ET on April 4 on SEC Network Plus. Live stats will also be on gamecocksonline.com.
In other recent college softball action:
Henderson has multiple hits in Wolves’ doubleheader
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The UWG softball team dropped a pair of Gulf South Conference games on Friday, falling 9-8 in extras to West Florida in game one before falling 12-8 in the nightcap in Pensacola, Florida. The losses drop UWG to 19-14 overall and 7-12 in GSC play.
Game One: In the series opener, the Wolves completed a stellar, last inning comeback, but in the end could not get the go-ahead run, as West Florida scored the winning run in the eighth to claim the extra-inning, walk-off win. Sydney Smith gave West Georgia a second inning lead when she slugged a solo shot to left field, her third home run of the season.
West Florida then tied things up with a solo shot of their own to lead off the bottom half, and then took the lead with two more hits in the frame, taking a 2-1 lead after two innings of play.
Back-to-back two-out hits yielded a run for the Wolves to tie it up in the third. Peyton Stallworth go the first of those hits, driving a ball to the right center gap. The junior then came around to score on a bloop single from Madison Chambers.
The Argonauts broke the game wide open with a five-spot in the fifth. UWF got six hits and a UWG error in the frame, taking a 7-2 lead, but the Wolves weren’t out of it.
After adding a run in the sixth to cut it to a 7-3 deficit, the Wolves got a leadoff single from Madison Chambers, and things then looked bleak after a double play wiped that out, getting UWG down to their last out. Former Calhoun High standout Cassie Henderson then got a pinch-hit single, setting up Mallory Walker’s two-run home run to cut the deficit in half. After a hit batsmen, a Sierra Stella single, and a walk, UWG had the bases loaded and Ashley Ellison singled home a pair to tie things up.
Despite an outstanding catch in right field by Sydney Smith, UWF’s Meghan Toney was able to tag up to win the game in walk-off fashion in the eighth.
Chambers led the Wolves on the day, going 3-for-5 at the plate, but it was Sydney Smith and Mallory Walker who each had home runs for the Wolves. Katie Foote pitched seven innings for the Wolves and gave up all seven runs.
Game Two: West Georgia struck first in the nightcap, striking for a four spot in the third inning. Alley Taylor and Ashley Ellison would score the first two runs on a UWF error. Sydney Smith then doubled home Peyton Stallworth, with the fourth run of the inning scoring on a groundout by Mallory Walker.
The Argos responded with five runs in their half of the third, taking the lead right back from the Wolves.
But West Georgia was not dejected as they then responded with a trio of runs. Madison Chambers scored Taylor on a sac fly, before Cassie Henderson drove in a pair with a single to left center.
Just like they did in the third, however, the Argos answered right back with four runs in the fourth, taking a lead they would never relinquish.
The Wolves cut the deficit to just one with a single run in the sixth, but UWF responded with three insurance runs in their half of the frame, adding to the sixth inning lead.
Alley Taylor led West Georgia at the plate with the only multi-hit game among UWG’s lineup. Taylor went 3-for-5 in game two.
Barnes, Brzozoski record multiple hits in Samford doubleheader
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Samford softball team split a Southern Conference doubleheader with rival Chattanooga Friday evening at the Samford Softball Field. The Bulldogs took the first game, 15-2 in five innings, before falling in the second game by a score of 11-6.
In Game 1 for Samford, Madison Couch went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and four RBI. Former Calhoun High standout Ashlyn Barnes went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBI. Shelby Maze went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Lexie Higgins drove in three runs with a home run in a 1-for-1 performance at the plate.
Annalyn Yantis (3-7) pitched the complete 5.0 innings, giving up two runs on three hits to earn the win in the circle for Samford. She struck out three batters in the win, and allowed three walks.
For Chattanooga in the first game, Brook Womack drove in the Mocs’ two runs with a home run, going 1-for-2 at the plate. Ashley Conner went 2-for-2 for the Mocs. Allison Swinford (5-9) pitched 3.0 innings, giving up nine runs on nine hits to take the loss in the circle.
After Chattanooga took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Womack’s homer, Samford took the lead for good with five runs in the bottom of the second inning. Higgins hit a three-run home run to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead. Maze later singled to drive in Barnes to make the score 4-2. Maze later scored on a ground out by Hannah Trombley to push Samford’s lead to 5-2.
The Bulldogs added two runs in the bottom of the third inning to make the score 7-2. Barnes tripled down the left-field line to drive in Higgins and Whitney Hinton for a five-run Samford lead.
Samford exploded for eight runs in the fourth inning to push its lead to 15-2. Mekhi Mayfield singled to drive in Kelsey Royalty for the first run of the inning. Couch then hit her grand slam to left field for a 10-run Samford lead. Royalty later grounded out to drive in former Calhoun High standout Ryan Brzozoski, and Maze and Higgins later scored on an error for a 13-run Samford advantage.
In Game 2 for Samford, Maze went 4-for-4 with two runs scored. Brzozoski went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Kathryn Jackson and Mayfield drove in two runs each for Samford. Taylor DeCelles (4-10) pitched 1.2 innings in relief, giving up six runs on five hits to take the loss for the Bulldogs.
Chattanooga was led in game two by Emma Sturdivant, going 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Womack and Morgan Kazerooni drove in two runs each, while J.J. Hamil homered in her lone at-bat, driving in three runs.
Celie Hudson (6-9) pitched 7.0 innings, giving up six runs on 10 hits to earn the win.
After Samford took an early lead with one run in the bottom of the third inning, Chattanooga plated six runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 6-1 lead. Samford answered with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to knot the score at 6-6.
Chattanooga put the game away with five runs in the top of the seventh inning.
With the split, Samford’s record moves to 11-25 overall and 2-2 in Southern Conference play.