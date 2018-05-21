COLUMBIA, S.C. — For just the second time in school history and the first time since 2007, No. 9-seeded South Carolina softball advanced to a super regional after capturing the Columbia Regional Championship on Sunday with a pair of wins over Liberty. The Gamecocks defeated Liberty 2-0 in the first game to force a game 7 before closing the regional with a 5-0 victory.
After watching the season come down to their last out just 24 hours before, Carolina (49-15) jumped on Liberty early with a run in the bottom of the second to take an early 1-0 lead in the winner-take-all game.
From there, the teams showed some great defense and pitching as they traded three-straight scoreless innings before the Gamecocks blew open the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Krystan White, the hero from the night before, opened the scoring up once more in the sixth with a double to left, scoring former Calhoun High standout Jana Johns to make it 2-0 Gamecocks. Just a few batters later, Mackenzie Boesel tripled to score two more and extend the lead to 4-0 in favor of the Gamecocks.
Cayla Drotar (21-6) plated the final run with a single to left, making it 5-0 Gamecocks.
Drotar earned the victory in the circle, going seven innings with just four hits allowed and four strikeouts.
The Gamecocks opened the day with a 2-0 win over the Flames, as Drotar plated the only runs of the game with a two-run home run in the top of the third to help the Gamecocks to victory.
Dixie Raley (14-4) earned the victory in the circle, going the distance to force the winner-take-all game Carolina would eventually win.
NOTES: With today’s wins, Carolina moved to 49-15 on the year. Carolina is now one win away from 50, which would be the first time since 1997 the Gamecocks have reached that mark or better.
How about Mackenzie Boesel and Krystan White at the plate the last three games of the regional. Boesel hit a team-best .625 with five hits and two RBI while White went .400 with four hits and three RBI.
As a team in regional action, the Gamecocks hit three home runs and posted a .333 on-base percentage.
This marks the second-straight time in a Columbia Regional the Gamecocks have won their first game, dropped the second and came back to win three-straight games in the regional.
The Gamecocks will visit Arizona State in the Super Regionals this coming weekend with times TBA. The winner of the best-two-out-of-three series will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City starting May 31.
In earlier action from the regional:
Dramatic homer saves South Carolina’s season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina softball’s senior Krystan White saved the 2018 season with a dramatic walk-off home run to lift the Gamecocks to a 5-4 win over Hofstra on Saturday at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. Facing a two-out situation with former Calhoun High standout Jana Johns on base and the Pride leading 4-3, White blasted her second career walk-off home run to send the Gamecocks to the regional championship against Liberty on Sunday.
The win comes after the Gamecocks dropped the first game of the day to Liberty in a 3-1 loss.
South Carolina (47-15) came into the game against Hofstra facing elimination, and pitcher Sophie Dandola who pitched a perfect game just moments before to keep the Pride’s season alive.
The Gamecocks took an early 2-0 lead in the first thanks to Cayla Drotar’s two-run home run to make it 2-0 Carolina through one.
Drotar continued the scoring effort in the bottom of the second as she drew a two-out walk with bases loaded to score Tiara Duffy and extend the Carolina lead to 3-0 through two.
Slowly but surely Hofstra battled back with its season on the line, as well. The Pride had home runs in the fourth and fifth innings to cut the Carolina lead to 3-2 through five innings. Hofstra eventually took a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth with two runs.
White’s amazing ball sent to the nets beyond the wall in leftfield came on a 2-1 count and two outs.
In total the Gamecocks finished with six hits from five different batters.
Dixie Raley (13-4) earned the victory in the circle, going one inning with no runs and no hits to give the Gamecocks a chance down the stretch.
The win came after a tough 3-1 loss at the hands of Liberty to start the day.
Liberty led from start to finish as the Gamecocks attempted a comeback in the seventh as Johns brought home a run, but it wasn’t enough as Liberty pulled out the victory.
NOTES: With tonight’s win, Carolina moved to 47-15 on the year. This is the third-straight year the Gamecocks have reached the championship day of regional action.
How about Jana Johns’ start to regional play. The freshman is batting .375 with a team-best three RBI and a .500 on-base percentage. She notably drew the two-out walk to send Krystan White to the plate tonight.
As a team in regional action, the Gamecocks are batting .234 with a .352 on-base percentage and two home runs, both of which came in tonight’s game against Liberty.
The walk-off hit was Carolina’s third of the year and second for White.