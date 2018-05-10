COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 12 South Carolina softball had five different players named to All-SEC Teams for their efforts in conference play during the 2018 season, the league office announced today. Kenzi Maguire, Mackenzie Boesel and Alyssa VanDerveer earned Second Team All-SEC honors while former Calhoun High standout Jana Johns and Kelsey Oh were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Johns was also named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.
This marks the first time since 2015 the Gamecocks have had first or second team honors and the first time since 2002 the program has had three or more named.
This is the second-straight year Carolina has had a player named to the SEC All-Freshmen Team and just the second time ever, along with 2014, it has had more than one.
Johns is just the fourth Gamecock to be named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.
The five overall selections is the most for the program since the Gamecocks had five named to the All-SEC Teams in 1997.
Barnes named to SoCon All-Conference Second Team
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Samford senior center fielder Shelby Maze was named the Southern Conference’s Player of the Year when the league released its postseason softball awards Tuesday morning.
Maze becomes just the third player in Samford history to be named a conference’s Player of the Year. She joins Megan Dowdy, who was named the SoCon’s Player of the Year in 2016, and Jennifer Johnson, who earned the honor from the Atlantic Sun in 1991.
In addition to her Player of the Year honor, Maze was also named first team All-SoCon for the second-straight season. Freshman shortstop and former Calhoun High standout Ashlyn Barnes was named second team All-SoCon, and she was named to the league’s All-Freshman team.
Among every-day players, Maze’s .410 batting average was the highest in the Southern Conference this season. Her 68 hits also lead the league, she is second in the SoCon in triples with four, and she ranks fourth in the conference in runs scored with 37. In conference play, she hit .491 with 26 hits and 16 runs scored.
For her career, Maze will leave school as one of the top players in program history. She holds Samford records for career hits (293), runs scored (151), batting average (.392) and triples (11).
Barnes ranked second on the team with an overall .295 batting average, collecting 39 hits and driving in 17 runs. In league games, Barnes hit an impressive .429 with 10 RBI and 21 runs scored.
Mercer’s Jones named to All-Freshman Team
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Mercer was well represented in the Southern Conference postseason awards, highlighted by Mercer’s first-ever SoCon Freshman of the Year in Micayla Rood. The Bears placed four student-athletes on the All-Conference squads and three on the SoCon All-Freshman team as announced by the league office on Tuesday morning.
Megan Lane, Micayla Rood and Meghan Rud received first team honors, while Stella Preston was named to the second team for the second consecutive season. Former Calhoun High standout Allie Jones, Rood and Laurenne Sanchez also received All-Freshman accolades.
The seven All-SoCon honors was second in the league behind UNCG (8) and marks the most Mercer has claimed in a single season since joining the Southern Conference.
Rood was tabbed SoCon Freshman of the Year, First Team All-SoCon and SoCon All-Freshman team after a solid rookie season for the Bears. Rood finished the regular season with the fifth-best batting average in the league (.347) and collecting 34 hits in 98 at bats for the Orange & Black. Rood also tallied 18 runs scored, six RBIs and 38 total bases in 42 games. Rood, who logged 24 of her 36 starts as the designated player, led the Bears in batting average and finished with a .366 on-base percentage. This is the first SoCon Freshman of the Year award for Mercer in program history.
Lane was named an all-conference honoree for the first time in her career, making a splash on the First Team All-SoCon. Lane finished the regular season batting .310 with 45 hits, including nine doubles and nine homers. Lane also finished second on the team in RBIs with 32 and registered a slugging percentage of .559. Lane’s average ranked 11th in the conference, while her slugging percentage was seventh and her on-base percentage (.392) was 10th. The junior catcher finished fourth in the league in runs scored with 37.
Rud is the final First Team All-SoCon member and this year marks the second consecutive season that the senior outfielder has been placed on the first team. Rud ended the regular season with a .340 batting average, ranking second on the team behind Rood and sixth in the conference. The Georgia native ranks seventh in the league in on-base percentage (.411), ninth in runs scored (32), fourth in hits (53) and first in stolen bases (29). Rud leads the team in at bats (156) and is now first in Mercer history in at bats (727), runs (166) and stolen bases (119).
Preston was tabbed to the Second Team All-SoCon for the second consecutive season after leading the team in wins (11) and ERA (2.43). Preston’s ERA ranked fifth in the Southern Conference, while also holding opponents to .209 in batting which also placed fifth in the league.
Jones has had a strong freshman campaign for the Bears, earning a spot on the All-Freshman team after batting .289 in 41 games played. Jones has accumulated 83 hits, five of which have gone for extra bases. Jones leads all Mercer freshman with 17 runs batted in and has a slugging percentage of .361 and an on-base percentage of .337. Jones is also tied atop the SoCon leaderboard in fielding percentage at a perfect 1.000.
The final conference honor for the Bears is Sanchez on the All-Freshman team. The California native is batting .307 for Mercer, ranking fifth on the team. Sanchez has also scored 34 runs and accumulated 47 hits on the season. The freshman second baseman is second on the squad in doubles (10) and sixth in the league. Sanchez ranks third on the team in putouts (95) and assists (44) and has a fielding percentage of .946 on the campaign.