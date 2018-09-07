Many players who made their name competing on the local high school football fields have moved on to the college level where they have continued their career at different schools throughout the country. Close to 30 former local players from Calhoun, Sonoraville and Gordon Central appear on college rosters as the 2018 season has rolled around.
Several of the players are not only a part of their college teams, but they are making an impact on the field. Here is a roundup of those players that appeared in the box score last week:
BAYLON SPECTOR, Clemson, Calhoun
Spector, a redshirt-freshman, saw the field for the first time in his college career and took advantage of it on Saturday in the Tigers’ 48-7 home win over Furman. The linebacker had two total tackles (one solo, one assist), including one for loss, and forced and recovered a fumble on the same play in the second half.
JIREH WILSON, Wofford, Calhoun
The junior Wilson started at outside linebacker and racked up six total tackles (four solo, two assists) in the Terriers’ 28-21 home win over The Citadel in their season opener.
DREW McENTYRE, The Citadel, Calhoun
McEntyre, a junior, started at right tackle for the Bulldogs in their 28-21 loss at Wofford on Saturday to open the season.
JACK DEFOOR, Georgia Tech, Calhoun
DeFoor, a redshirt-sophomore, saw his first playing time at Georgia Tech on Saturday as he got some reps at right tackle in the second half of the Jackets’ 41-0 home victory over Alcorn State in their season opener. DeFoor transferred to Georgia Tech from Ole Miss this past offseason and was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
KAELAN RILEY, Mercer, Calhoun
Riley, a redshirt-sophomore, started his second season as the first-string quarterback of the Bears on Saturday in the team’s 66-14 loss at Memphis. He went 4-of-8 passing for 10 yards and one interception and also ran the ball four times for -17 yards.
THOMAS LESTER, West Georgia, Calhoun
Lester, a senior receiver, had one catch for nine yards in the Wolves’ 34-3 victory at home over Catawba last Saturday. He also saw action on special teams as he made two tackles.
CJ FULLER, Union, Calhoun
Fuller, a freshman, made the start at defensive tackle in his first collegiate game on Aug. 23 and recorded one tackle in the Bulldogs’ 46-7 victory over Cincinnati Christian. He then had one solo tackle in Union’s 31-28 overtime loss at Cumberland last Saturday.
LANDON RICE, Jacksonville State, Calhoun
Rice, a redshirt-sophomore, got the start at tight end for the Gamecocks but didn’t record any stats in their season-opening 20-17 loss to North Carolina A&T on Aug. 25.
HAYDEN MURPHY, Berry, Gordon Central
Murphy, a junior h-back, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Vikings’ 38-3 home win over Maryville to open the season.
DREW McCRACKEN, Kennesaw State, Calhoun
McCracken, a senior, handled long-snapping duties for the Owls in their 24-20 season-opening loss at Georgia State last Thursday.
RYAN RANDALL, Carson-Newman, Calhoun
Randall, a redshirt-freshman receiver, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Eagles’ 19-9 loss at West Florida to open the season last Thursday. It was Randall’s first collegiate snaps.
TRISTAN FULLER, Sewanee, Calhoun
Fuller, a senior defensive lineman, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Tigers’ 43-10 win at Kenyon to open the season.
NOTE: If there is a former local player from Calhoun, Sonoraville or GC making an impact on the college level and we left them out, let us know by emailing afarrer@calhountimes.com.