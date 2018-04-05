Former Calhoun High standout and 2017 graduate Ryan Randall had a nice showing at the 2018 Carson-Newman Spring Scrimmage recently.
The redshirt-freshman receiver had two catches for 25 yards and looks to be in the mix on several of the Special Team units heading into this coming season. He (30) is pictured making a move on a defender after catching a pass during the scrimmage.
Randall and Carson-Newman kicks off the 2018 season on the road against NCAA II runner-up West Florida on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.
Randall was a multi-sport standout at Calhoun, playing football, basketball and baseball during his time as a Yellow Jacket. He had a huge senior football season in which he played safety and receiver and was one of the key pieces during Calhoun’s run to a 16th straight region title and the Class AAA Elite Eight.