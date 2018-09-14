Many players who made their name competing on the local high school football fields have moved on to the college level where they have continued their career at different schools throughout the country. Close to 30 former local players from Calhoun, Sonoraville and Gordon Central appear on college rosters as the 2018 season has rolled around.
Several of the players are not only a part of their college teams, but they are making an impact on the field. Here is a roundup of those players that appeared in the box score last week:
THOMAS LESTER
West Georgia, Calhoun
Lester, a receiver, had a big day for the Wolves in their 42-14 home win over Limestone last Saturday as he hauled in four catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns. The redshirt-junior hauled in a TD catch of 11 yards in the second quarter and a 15-yard TD reception in the third quarter.
KAELAN RILEY
Mercer, Calhoun
Riley, a redshirt-sophomore quarterback, threw for 46 yards on 8-of-10 passing with a touchdown and ran for 31 yards and a touchdown on four carries in the Bears’ 45-3 home win over Jacksonville on Saturday.
BAILEY REECE
Huntingdon, Shorter
Reece, a sophomore, had a big game for the Hawks with 10 total tackles (eight solo, two assists) in their 41-35 loss at home against Birmingham Southern last Saturday. The defensive back also had a pass breakup in the contest.
LANDON RICE
Jacksonville State, Calhoun
Rice, a redshirt-sophomore tight end, started and caught three passes for 33 yards in the Gamecocks’ 71-0 home win over Mississippi Valley State last Saturday.
DREW McENTYRE
The Citadel, Calhoun
McEntyre, a junior offensive lineman, started at right tackle in the Bulldogs’ 29-28 overtime loss at home against Chattanooga.
TRISTAN FULLER
Shorter, Calhoun
Fuller, a senior defensive lineman, recorded four total tackles (two solo, two assists) in the Tigers’ 47-14 home loss to Washington and Lee last Saturday.
JACK DeFOOR
Georgia Tech, Calhoun
DeFoor, a redshirt-sophomore offensive lineman, saw reserve action in the Jackets’ 49-38 loss at South Florida last Saturday.
JIREH WILSON
Wofford, Calhoun
Wilson, a junior, started at outside linebacker in the Terriers’ 59-14 home victory over Virginia Military Institute on Saturday. He also returned a kick for one yard on a kickoff in the win.
NOAH DAVENPORT
Shorter, Calhoun
Davenport, a sophomore who transferred from Limestone College after last season, started at left guard last Saturday in the Hawks’ 61-14 loss at home against Tusculum at Barron Stadium in Rome.
BAYLON SPECTOR
Clemson, Calhoun
Spector, a redshirt-freshman linebacker, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Tigers’ 28-26 victory at Texas A&M last Saturday.
DREW McCRACKEN
Kennesaw State, Calhoun
McCracken, a senior, handled long-snapping duties for the Owls in their 49-10 road win at Tennessee Tech last Thursday.
RYAN RANDALL
Carson-Newman, Calhoun
Randall, a redshirt-freshman receiver, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Eagles’ 33-29 victory on the road at Virginia Union last Saturday..
JC FULLER
Shorter, Calhoun
Fuller, a freshman, saw reserve action on the offensive line last Saturday in the Hawks’ 61-14 loss at home against Tusculum at Barron Stadium in Rome.
BRENT SILVAR
Shorter, Gordon Central
Silvar, a freshman linebacker, participated but didn’t record any stats last Saturday in the Hawks’ 61-14 loss at home against Tusculum.
NOTE: If there is a former local player from Calhoun, Sonoraville or Gordon Central making an impact on the college level and we left them out, let us know by emailing afarrer@calhountimes.com.