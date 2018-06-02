ATLANTA — Georgia Tech junior and former Sonoraville High standout Kenny Cooper is one of 57 nominees on the official spring watch list for the 2018 Rimington Trophy, the Rimington Trophy committee announced on Wednesday. The Rimington Trophy is awarded annually to college football’s top center.
Cooper started all 11 games at center for Georgia Tech last season, anchoring an offensive line that paved the way for the Yellow Jackets to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference and rank fifth nationally with 307.4 rushing yards per game. With Cooper in the middle of the offensive front, Tech set a school record with four 400-yard rushing games in ’18. The Jackets also featured two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season (QB TaQuon Marshall and BB KirVonte Benson) for only the second time in program history.
The 6-3, 307-pounder was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after taking 10 defenders to the ground (one every 7.6 snaps) and helping lead the Jackets to 403 rushing yards in a 33-7 win over North Carolina on Sept. 30 of last season.
In 94 days, Cooper and the Yellow Jackets kick off the 2018 campaign when they host Alcorn State on Sept. 1 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.