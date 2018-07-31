SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Five members of the Citadel football team, including former Calhoun High standout Drew McEntyre, have been selected to the 2018 Preseason All-Southern Conference teams that were announced Wednesday. The teams were selected by the league’s head coaches.
Offensive lineman Tyler Davis and defensive back Aron Spann, III were named to the first team, while offensive lineman Drew McEntyre, defensive lineman Ja’Lon Williams and linebacker Noah Dawkins garnered second team accolades.
Additionally, the Bulldogs were picked to finish seventh in both the coaches and media predicted order of finish.
Davis is the anchor of the Bulldogs’ offensive line and has helped the team finish in the top two in the FCS in each of the past three seasons, including leading the nation in 2016. Last season, the Bulldogs averaged 294.6 yards rushing per game and bolstered three of the highest rushing totals recorded in the FCS.
Davis was selected to the All-SoCon First Team by the league’s head coaches and media following the 2017 season. He was also selected as a Second-Team All-American by College Sports Madness.
Earlier this summer, Davis was named a Preseason Second-Team All-American by HERO Sports.
Spann, who was a Preseason Third-Team All-America selection by HERO Sports, has appeared in 36 games in his career, making 12 starts. He is coming off a season in which he recorded 57 tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss, and three interceptions. Last season, he was selected as the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Month for October.
His efforts earned him first-team all-conference honors from the media and second-team laurels from the coaches.
McEntyre is recognized after starting all 11 games at right tackle for a team that rushed for 294.6 yards per game. He was an immediate contributor as he earned the start at right guard in his first collegiate game on his way to being named to the all-freshman team.
Williams was named a second-team all-conference selection by the media following the 2017 season. He finished the year with 36 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in nine games.
Dawkins is coming off a season in which he ranked second on the team in tackles (61) and tackles-for-loss (11.0). He posted a career-best three tackles-for-loss in a nine-tackle effort in the victory over VMI.
The Bulldogs open the 2018 season Sept. 1 when they travel to face Wofford. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
McCracken earns Big South First-Team nod
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kennesaw State football received 17-of-18 first-place votes to rank first overall in the Big South Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Highlighting the league-best 14 student-athletes on the preseason all-conference team, Big South Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Chandler Burks and Big South Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Bryson Armstrong swept the league’s top individual preseason honors.
In total, six Owls earned first-team offensive all-Big South honors, including running back Darnell Holland and wideout Justin Sumpter. After helping block for the nation’s top ground attack last season, three offensive linemen – CJ Collins, Joseph Alexander, Jr., Ryan Warrior – also earned all-conference spots.
Defensively, Kennesaw State’s five all-conference selections included defensive linemen Desmond Johnson, Jr. and McKenzie Billingslea, as well as defensive backs Jace White and Dorian Walker. Joining Armstrong on the all-Big South linebacker team is Anthony Gore, Jr.
Place kicker Justin Thompson and long snapper Drew McCracken rounded out the Owls’ first-team all-conference honors among the specialists. McCracken is a former Calhoun High standout.
New to this year’s Big South preseason awards is an all-conference honorable mention list, where Kennesaw State garnered two addition selections. Sophomore Shaquil Terry earned a place at both running back and kick return, while sophomore Nicholas Jones was named the team’s punter.
Kennesaw State finished 12-2 in 2017, ranking No. 8 in the final national poll after becoming the first NCAA Division I program to make the FCS quarterfinals in its third year. The Owls’ 12 victories set a new NCAA record for an FCS program in just its third season and their 12-straight wins marked the longest hot streak in Big South history. KSU capped the historic season as the country’s leading offensive attack and the conference’s leading defense.