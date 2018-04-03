Former Sonoraville High standout Tavish Reynolds got to feel that championship feeling recently as he and his Emmanuel College teammates defeated Southwestern Christian University 85-65 to win the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) national championship.
Reynolds, who graduated from Sonoraville in 2012, was a senior guard/forward for the Lions and got the chance to play in the championship game as he sunk two free throws in the closing seconds.
Emmanuel finished the season 23-10 overall and 12-6 in their conference. They won their last six games and 11 of their last 12 during their run to the championship.
Reynolds and the rest of his Lions’ teammates and coaches are pictured holding up the NCCAA championship banner, championship plaques and medals.