There has been plenty of talent on display on the local high school baseball fields over the last few years, and college coaches across the country have taken notice.
Several former local standouts are now playing on the next level and making an impact for their college teams. A total of nine former local players are on college rosters, and many of them are off to a strong start to the 2018 season.
Here is an update on each of the locals that have seen action through this point of the season (stats and records are through Tuesday, March 20):
DREW WILSON, Georgia Highlands., Soph., Sonoraville
Wilson, a sophomore starting pitcher, has appeared in seven games for the Chargers, all starts, and has a 2-2 record with a 3.82 ERA. He has struck out 31 batters and walked just eight in 35 1-3 innings of work and recorded his first complete game in his last start on March 17 against West Georgia Technical College. Georgia Highlands is currently 21-8 overall and 7-3 in conference play as they will visit Gordon State College on Saturday for a conference doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
JOHN ALAN KENDRICK, Penn., Jr., Calhoun
Kendrick, a junior pitcher, has made five appearances so far this Spring for the Quakers and has allowed eight runs (six earned) on six hits in 3 1-3 innings of work. The lefty has struck out three and walked one in his time on the mound for Penn, who are currently 4-11 and will host Brown for their Ivy League opening series this weekend beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. and wrapping up on Sunday with a 1 p.m. first pitch.
MATT MULLINAX, Snead State, Soph., Calhoun
Mullinax, a sophomore infielder, has played in 14 games for Snead State and has four total hits, including two homers and two doubles, to go along with nine RBIs and five runs scored. He has also drawn seven walks and stolen a base for the Parsons, who are currently 8-17 overall and 2-6 in conference play as they head into a four-game series at Delgado Community College this weekend starting on Friday. They will play one game on Friday starting at 7 p.m., a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. and a game on Sunday starting a 12 p.m.
AUSTIN TRAMMELL, Covenant, Fr., Calhoun
Trammell, a freshman infielder, has played in nine games total (one start) for Covenant and has two hits with one RBI. He has also drawn a walk and a hit-by-pitch while putting together a 1.000 fielding percentage for the Scots, who are currently 9-13 overall and 7-5 in the USA South Conference. The will conclude a three-game series at Maryville with a doubleheader on Friday starting at 3 p.m.
TANNER GALLMAN, Georgia State, Fr., Calhoun
Gallman, a freshman catcher, has played in seven games (one start) for the Panthers and has two hits in four at-bats with three RBIs and two runs scored. He has also drawn a walk and has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage for Georgia State, who are currently 11-10 overall and 0-3 in Sun Belt Conference play. They will host South Alabama for a three-game conference series this weekend starting with a game on Friday at 6 p.m.
JACKSON BRADEN, Middle Georgia State., Fr., Calhoun
Braden, a freshman pitcher, has appeared in four games and has a 1.42 ERA in 6 1-3 innings of work. He has allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven for the Knights, who are currently 23-9 overall and 5-4 in Southern States Athletic Conference Play. They will host Georgia Gwinnett College for a two-game series starting on Friday at 6 p.m. and wrapping up on Saturday at 1 p.m.
THAD HARRIS, Winthrop., Jr., Sonoraville
Harris, a junior pitcher, has appeared in two games for the Eagles this season and has worked 2 1-3 innings, allowing six runs on five hits while striking out two. Winthrop is currently 8-13 overall and 3-0 in Big South Conference play as they head into a three-game conference series this weekend at home against Longwood starting on Friday at 6 p.m.
NOTE: If there’s a former local baseball player making an impact for their college team and we left them out, let us know by emailing afarrer@calhountimes.com.